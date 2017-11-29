Is Pregnant Kylie Jenner Becoming A Hermit? Kim Kardashian Worried Her Social Life May Be Affected [Report]

Pregnant Kylie Jenner left sister Kim Kardashian worrying about her social life as a recent report revealed how the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is bothered by her sister’s self-imposed reclusion, something that already happened to another member of the infamous clan.

According to the Hollywood Life, Kim has enough reason to worry about her 20-year-old sister and fellow makeup mogul due to the sudden change in her attitude after she got knocked up by 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott.

Citing an unnamed source, the outlet revealed that Kanye West’s lady love is concerned that Kylie may be having a similar change in attitude as their embattled brother, Rob Kardashian, who shied away from the limelight.

“Kim is worried about Kylie becoming too recluse and turning into a complete hermit like their brother Rob,” the source said before explaining the 37-year-old Kardashian’s apprehension of her sister’s situation.

“Kim gets how challenging it can be to maintain their celebrity image especially now that Kylie is dealing with a not-so-secret-pregnancy, but Kim has still been trying to encourage Kylie to get out more and enjoy life a little more.”

Based on a report from People, rumored pregnant Kylie Jenner wanted to stay “out of the spotlight” until she gives birth to her daughter—another detail on her gestation that has yet to be confirmed.

“Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off,” a source reportedly close to the Kardashian told the outlet.

Of course, much is still left to be considered from all these as the information from both reports are working with the pretext that Kylie’s pregnancy has been confirmed. As of the writing of this article, no official confirmation from any of the concerned parties have come out yet although there have been several pieces that point out hints from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian on the possibility that Kylie is pregnant.

According to Marie Claire, Kim and their KUWTK momager may have given hints about both Kylie and Khloe’s rumored pregnancies during the show’s Christmas special.

All of the bizarre things Kylie Jenner did to allegedly hide her pregnancy during the 'KUWTK' Christmas special. https://t.co/aeEkwhjsIP pic.twitter.com/emWpJnYaL6 — J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) November 27, 2017

Apparently, Kim may have revealed that the painstakingly popular family is expecting “babies”—plural—in the coming year while talking about “the calm before the storm.” While it was unclear whether she said “baby” or “babies,” fans are convinced that it was the latter.

Did Kim just sat "calm before the storm next year with all the babies"????? @KimKardashian #KUWTK — April (@CrazyApey) November 27, 2017

Did @KimKardashian say “new babies next year?” PLURAL BABIES. Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies confirmed. #KUWTK — Kimberly Anastos (@kimlynn329) November 27, 2017

As for Kris Jenner, she made an interesting statement matched with a revealing gaze at Kylie while speaking about her wish that one of her children would have a baby.

“I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby, and now it’s like a faucet that that we turned on and it won’t turn off.”

Either way, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt until official word comes out—or at least, when the reality TV stars get tired of teasing their fans with back-and-forth hints about the matter.