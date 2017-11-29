Tipster Who Claims To Know ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star David Eason Says He Is Using Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans has always been a controversial figure on Teen Mom 2, and now an anonymous source claims that her new husband is simply using her. Jenelle tied the knot with David Eason earlier this fall, but her mother, Barbara Evans, was less than thrilled. In fact, there was such a contentious relationship that Barb wasn’t even invited to Jenelle’s wedding.

Several fans of the franchise have noted that Jenelle seems to be under David’s control. In a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle asked the production not to come over to her house because she and David were fighting. The next day, one of the producers asked if the pair had been arguing and David denied it, saying everything was fine while the rest of the family was silent.

Many fear that David is trying to isolate Jenelle Evans from her friends and family, which has made it easier for him to control her and possibly abuse her.

He and Jenelle were under scrutiny after David grabbed Jenelle’s son, Kaiser’s upper arm and dragged him to play with her elder son, Jace. There have also been unsubstantiated rumors of bruises on Jenelle’s body, which has alarmed many fans of the series.

Out here cheering on one of our little girls and team! So happy for everyone placing first! Here we come Disney! GREAT JOB LADIES! Keep it up! ✨????????#RBAVikings #CheerMom #CheerFamily #Number1 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Barbara Evans announced that her daughter and husband sent her a cease-and-desist letter on Instagram, and was met with a user who states that she knows David personally and his true intentions were always to use Jenelle.

David Eason was actually cell mates with Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband, Courtland Rogers for a time, and during their stint together, he gave Courtland advice about Jenelle. Some who have read the comment speculate that this may be partially when he started hatching the plan.

The user identifies herself as the ex-girlfriend of David’s close friend, JD, and revealed in a long, and now deleted, post that David had always planned to use Jenelle’s connections and money for his own gain.

“Barbara, I know first hand how David is. JD told me that David told him he is just using Jenelle. David also said he’s had it all planned out and has from day one, when it comes to his true intentions.”

The user also went on to state that David is scarred for life after his ex-wife, the mother of his daughter Maryssa, cheated on him and now doesn’t care about anyone else but himself. She also states that David is behind the cease-and-desist letters and that Jace should be kept away from him if possible.