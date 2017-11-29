NFL Mock Draft 2018: Denver Broncos Have Top Five Draft Pick, Select Quarterback Josh Allen

The NFL mock draft for 2018 features the squads with the most room to improve in the offseason. Among them are the teams that are either winless or with very few wins including the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. Then there are the teams that fans felt could have done better this season which would include Eli Manning and the New York Giants as well as Trevor Siemian and the Denver Broncos. The latter of these teams may decide to change things up at Siemian’s spot if the latest NFL mock draft speculation holds up.

According to Bleacher Report‘s Matt Miller, the top four picks would go to the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos. Several of these squads will opt for quarterbacks with the Browns potentially taking another young stud in Josh Rosen of UCLA, and the Giants drafting Sam Darnold from USC. Miller speculates that the Denver Broncos would gamble by deciding to draft Wyoming QB Josh Allen. It’s noted that Broncos General Manager John Elway may see a bit of himself in Allen and would be persuaded to make the pick based on the fact his offense has been so dismal in Denver.

For the 2017 college season, the 6-foot-5 Allen has thrown for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions. However, Allen has recently been sidelined as he’s dealing with a strained AC joint in his throwing shoulder and that he could be a “bit of a gamble” for Elway and the Broncos. However, it’s believed he’ll impress scouts quite a bit once he gets to show his skills during the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft Combine.

The Walter Football website’s NFL mock draft suggests that the Broncos might decide to draft a bit differently. The site contends that if the Broncos miss out on one of the top two quarterbacks, Josh Rosen and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, that they’ll select a safety/cornerback. The best available option would be Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick who could help Denver’s defense which has had trouble defending long-range bombs by opposing quarterbacks.

At 3-8 for the season, the Denver Broncos find themselves last in the AFC West and with little-to-no chance of making the NFL Playoffs. That means it will be back to the drawing board in the offseason. As they rank No. 19 in passing offense, bringing in the right young quarterback just could be a step in the right direction. If the team lucks out, they could end up with Darnold or Jackson, or even take the risk on Allen.

However, the Denver Broncos could also decide to do something similar to what John Elway did several seasons ago when he was able to bring veteran quarterback Peyton Manning to help guide the ship. Therefore, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Denver go with a safe move in the 2018 NFL Draft to improve the defense and then try to trade for or sign a veteran quarterback to turn things around.