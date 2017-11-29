Matt Baier, Amber Portwood’s Ex, Got Married To A Single Mother Named Jennifer

Amber Portwood and her ex-finace, Matt Baier, broke up earlier this summer after going back and forth for several years when it came to walking down the aisle. Amber confessed on the last season of Teen Mom OG that she didn’t fully trust him, so she decided to postpone their nuptials for a second time. But it seems Matt Baier was ready to walk down the aisle no matter who the bride was, as he recently tied the knot with a Las Vegas waitress named Jennifer, according to The Ashley.

Matt Baier moved to Las Vegas shortly after his split from Amber Portwood, following his dream of being a professional poker player. While he said he wanted to work things out with Amber Portwood, she moved on rather quickly with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood met Andrew Glennon while filming Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Edition in which she and Matt were working on their relationship. It doesn’t seem they were working incredibly hard, however, as she was open to meeting and dating someone new within a few weeks of the production wrapping.

Just a week or so ago, Matt Baier used Snapchat to tell his followers that Amber Portwood has asked him for the WiFi code after months of not speaking. While he insinuated he wanted to patch things up with her, it seems his actions speak louder than words.

Not much is known about Matt Baier’s new wife, other than that she is 35 years old, named Jennifer, and is a single mother. It is not known how many children she has or if she has been married previously. The Ashley notes that this is the third known marriage for Matt Baier, though it is possible that there have been others, as he was notorious for concealing some of his children from Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood.

Amber Portwood, however, has moved on herself, as she and Andrew Glennon are currently expecting a baby together. Amber previously stated that she cannot get pregnant due to her medication that regulate her bipolar disorder, but she has evidently decided that she can tolerate a pregnancy.