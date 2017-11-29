Meet NASA’s Next Mars Rover Mission That Will Explore The Red Planet Soon

NASA is building its next Mars rover mission that will be in the journey in the coming years. The space agency released stunning images of the artist’s concepts of the rover.

The soon new rover is being developed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California. NASA stated that it has seven new instruments, redesigned wheels and more autonomy. It also has the Mars 2020 mission’s cruise stage that will fly the rover in space, while the descent stage, which is a rocket-powered “sky crane” will lower it to planet’s surface. These stages are being moved to JPL’s Spacecraft Assembly Facility.

The rover also has a drill that will grab and hook rock cores. Meanwhile, its caching system that has a miniature robotic arm will seal up the samples and deposited them on the Martian surface that could be obtained by the future mission, according to Inverse.

Jim Watzin, the director of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, said that much of the hardware has already been achieved or even already exists is a major advantage for this mission. He further said that it saves them money, time and most of all, reduces risk.

NASA said that the new mission has different goals from Mars Science Laboratory. The Mars 2020’s instruments aim to search for signs of ancient life by investigating the terrain that has been once had flowing rivers and lakes about over 3.5 billion years ago.

Are we alone in the universe? In just a few years, our next Mars rover will seek signs of ancient life by studying terrain on the Red Planet. Meet our #Mars2020 rover: https://t.co/PfYzut3Kad pic.twitter.com/Pk9D5n3zVo — NASA (@NASA) November 28, 2017

To meet its goals, it is equipped with cutting-edge science instruments that will search out biosignatures on a microbial scale. These include the X-ray spectrometer that will point to tiny spots. Meanwhile, the ultraviolet laser will identify the “glow” from the rings of carbon atoms. Likewise, its radar will examine beneath the surface of the Red Planet and map the layers of rock, water and ice up to 30 feet deep.

The rover’s color cameras, zoom lens and a laser will also be upgraded. It will also undergo a marathon sample hunt, in which the rover team will drill at least 20 or 40 rock cores that could be returned to Earth in the future.

The expected launch of this new rover is slated in July or August 2020. It will blast off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, according to Inverse.