Who Got Voted Off ‘The Voice’ 2017 Tonight? ‘The Voice’ Top 11 Results

Another results show is in the books for The Voice 2017, as The Voice Top 11 anxiously waited for Carson Daly to reveal The Voice results tonight. It was a night of performances on The Voice Season 13 tonight, but who was voted off The Voice 2017 tonight? Find out The Voice results for the Top 11 tonight below in our The Voice spoilers.

Last night on The Voice Season 13, it was all about the fans. They voted and got to pick the songs each artist would sing for the night. As Entertainment Weekly reported, the song selections were pretty spot-on and lead to some great performances.

Carson Daly started tonight by talking about how great those performances were. Not only did the fans pick the songs for the night, but they turned around and bought the performances on iTunes. All 11 of the artists charted in the Top 100 on iTunes. There were also three artists that cracked the Top 10 on the iTunes charts, which means all of their downloads for the week are multiplied by five.

For tonight, viewers got to see Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine take the stage and perform with their teams. Miley was up first, as Team Miley took on “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain. Team Adam performed later in the hour, as they performed “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac. The other coaches joined in the fun also, as Blake Shelton took the stage to perform his new song “I’ll Name The Dogs” and he was joined by fellow coach Jennifer Hudson for the performance.

OH THE DRAMA. ???? The #VoiceResults show kicks of tonight at 8/7c. Who will make it into the Top 10? pic.twitter.com/Os87ViQGG1 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 28, 2017

After all was said and done on The Voice Season 13 tonight, these are the nine artists that were voted through by America.

Chloe Kohanski – Team Blake

Addison Agen – Team Adam

Brooke Simpson – Team Miley

Davon Fleming – Team Jennifer

Red Marlow – Team Blake

Noah Mac – Team Jennifer

Ashland Craft – Team Miley

Keisha Renee – Team Blake

Shi’Ann Jones – Team Jennifer

With that being said, it was Adam Cunningham from Team Adam and Janice Freeman from Team Miley, that fought it out for the instant save. They each performed and then it was turned over to America. They had five minutes to vote for their favorite on Twitter. The tweets were counted and the winner of the instant save on The Voice was Adam Cunningham for the second week in a row, which meant that Janice Freeman was eliminated tonight.