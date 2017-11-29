Jill Duggar Dillard And Derick Dillard Criticized For Putting Their Baby On The Floor As They Ate

Jill Duggar Dillard may be shocking the world with her decision to wear pants and sport a nose ring, but the mom of two has also drawn some ire of mommy shamers. The reality TV star and her husband were photographed at a friend’s house eating lunch, with their youngest child, Samuel Scott, lying on the floor next to Jill’s chair. The photo can be seen here.

While many Duggar fans were angry that Jill was called out for this, others stated that as a mother of two, she should have baby items with her wherever she goes. They also argued that if she is going to put her son on the floor, he should at least have a blanket underneath him, rather than having lie flat on his back on the carpet.

At the lunch with some of Jill and Derick’s friends, Jill showed off what were unmistakable jeans. The reality TV star was spotted not too long ago at Silver Dollar City wearing pants underneath a coat. However, many of the Duggar’s rabid fans stated that Jill Duggar Dillard was not wearing pants, but pants with a dress over them. In these new sets of pictures, Jill’s pants are absolutely unmistakable and can be seen here.

Because Jill Duggar Dillard has been so quiet on social media since the birth of her son, Samuel, many suspected that there was something wrong with child. His birth was also not featured on Counting On, and was glossed over in favor of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth’s wedding and Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding.

Jill Duggar Dillard’s younger sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, started the trend of wearing pants once she married her pastor husband, Jeremy Vuolo. When she began wearing pants, it almost broke the internet, as fans reacted to her newest outfit choices that break from Duggar tradition.

Some have speculated that Jessa Duggar Seewald will be the next to wear pants in the family since her husband Ben Seewald’s female relatives are often seen in jeans and pants.

Those who follow the Duggar family will know that they were not allowed to wear anything but long skirts during their time living at home.