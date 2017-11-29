Watch 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Livestream: How To Watch Live, Full Replay Of Annual Lingerie Show

Fans who want to watch a livestream of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be in luck, with CBS offering a chance to watch live or find a full replay of the annual showcase of the lingerie line — all for free.

The show was filmed in Shanghai and viewers will get to see it when it airs Tuesday on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT. The show has some of the biggest names in fashion, including familiar faces like Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

There will also be musical performances from Miguel and Harry Styles among others, along with some behind-the-scenes features with the models.

Those who watch a livestream of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will see the aftermath of some behind-the-scenes drama. In the days leading up to the show, model Gigi Hadid and singer Katy Perry were both denied entry into China. As Fox News reported, Katy Perry’s previous support for Taiwan earned some extra attention from Chinese officials.

This is not the first time that a popular American artist was kept out of China over their political beliefs.

“She was initially granted a visa to perform at the VS show in Shanghai, then Chinese officials changed their minds and yanked her visa,” a source told Fox News.

“For every artist who wants to perform in China, officials comb through their social-media and press reports to see if they have done anything deemed to be offensive to the country. Maroon 5 was banned a few years ago because one band member wished the Dalai Lama happy birthday on Twitter.”

There was a lot of interest ahead of the lingerie show, which gained plenty of pre-show coverage and was among the top trends on social media on Tuesday. Many people were searching for a livestream link for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and CBS is following through with an offer to watch it for free.

TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT! Watch the #VSFashionShow 10/9c on CBS, and shop the looks as they go down the runway right here: https://t.co/VNEk7IQho9 pic.twitter.com/OgrFYhapTr — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 28, 2017

Those who want to watch a livestream of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be able to find coverage on CBS All Access, which is available on a number of devices including Apple TV, Xbox, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, and Windows 10. Though there is a fee for the subscription service, it is available for free with a one-month trial offer. CBS will also have a full replay of the event after it airs.