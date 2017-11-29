‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Horton Kisses Paul, Does Sonny Catch Them In The Act?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 are pouring in. They are juicy, and while some fans will love what happens, there are others who will be upset. The latest information confirms that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) kisses Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). When the smooch happens, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) approaches Paul’s hotel room. Do they caught in the act and how will this affect Sonny’s decision?

Next week, Sonny is supposed to make a decision regarding Will and Paul. Does he continue with his plans to marry his fiance, who kept Will Horton being alive a secret? Or does he try to get back together with his first husband, who has no memory of their time together? As the Inquisitr previously reported, interviews at the “Days Of Days” event revealed Sonny loves both men. However, he can only choose one of them. He will make his decision on Wednesday, December 6.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online reveal that Sonny decides to visit Paul at his hotel room. However, there is someone else that is already there. Sonny arrives outside Paul’s door right when Will kisses Paul. This happens on Thursday, December 7, just one day after Sonny’s decision.

It isn’t revealed if Sonny catches them, but it is stated that the smooch occurs when Sonny arrives at Paul’s room. Based on this information, fans are speculating that Sonny does catch Will kissing Paul. This will be upsetting to him and might make him change his mind. There was a theory that Will and Paul would end up together. Due to the kiss, this is still a possibility. However, there is also the chance that Will is inside Paul’s hotel room. If the door is closed, then Sonny might not have any idea what is going on inside Paul’s room.

That isn’t all that happens between the three characters. Days of Our Lives spoilers from Buzzworthy Radiocast tease that Will flirts with Paul earlier in the week. So, the kiss shouldn’t come as too big of a shock to fans.

A love triangle was teased by Freddie Smith at “Days Of Days.” He explained that Will and Paul fight over Sonny. However, he also hinted that Will still won’t remember anything. He described the romance as being gone because Will’s mind is a blank slate. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some sort of attraction. As for who Sonny chooses in the end, fans will have to keep watching the NBC soap opera to find out.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.