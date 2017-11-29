Jinger Duggar Fuels Baby Gender Rumor On Instagram, Retires Pants And Shorts For Family Holiday Gathering

Jinger Duggar is the only married Duggar girl who is not a mother. The rest of her married sisters – Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna Duggar – all have babies or are expecting one on the way. Many of Counting On fans have praised Jinger for taking her time to enjoy her time with her husband after the wedding. However, it looks like the fans have picked up on Instagram that Jinger may be pregnant with a baby girl. As the 23-year-old Duggar puts away her pants and shorts for her family gatherings, it looks like she is being bombarded with pregnancy rumors.

The first wave of pregnancy rumors started when Jinger and Jeremy revealed their new home decked out with Christmas decorations. While Christmas trees and wreaths are a normal part of the decoration, the message on the door decoration got the Counting On fans wondering if this was a subtle hint at their expecting baby.

A small plaque on Jinger and Jeremy’s holiday wreath read, “For unto us a child is born.”

“I think it is a birth announcement and it looks pink,” one fan commented.

The baby rumor got ramped up when her husband posted a picture from Thanksgiving with a caption that seemed to suggest that they are having a baby girl.

Sugar and spice. Think about it. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 25, 2017 at 7:54am PST

“Girls are made of sugar and spice,” one fan answered. “You’re having a baby girl.”

“Sugar and spice, all things nice,” another commented. “That’s what girls are made of.”

Some other fans seem to have another answer to Jeremy Vuolo’s riddle. They thought that the sugar refers to the candy they are consuming and spice to Jinger, whose name sounds like Ginger.

The fact that the 23-year-old Duggar is not showing any baby bump made other fans think that Jinger is not yet expecting a baby.

“If she was pregnant, she’d have a baby bump,” a fan remarked. “She would be as big as Joy. She is not pregnant.”

Although she is not pregnant yet, it looks like Jinger has reverted her outfits to a more conservative tone to join the rest of her family for Thanksgiving. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforce a modest and feminine way of dressing for their kids, which means that girls are not allowed to wear pants or shorts. The only time that they are allowed to wear two-legged clothes is when they layer leggings underneath dresses or skirts.

Spending time with the rest of her family also meant that Jinger and Jeremy got to interact with some of her nephews, who are under the age of two. Jinger uploaded a picture of her husband playing with baby Spurgeon and Henry, who are Jessa and Ben Seewald’s kids.

Nephew time! A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Along with Christmas and New Years, Jinger and Jeremy are also set to celebrate her 24th birthday on December 21.