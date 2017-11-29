‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Visits Sami’s Hotel Room, Rafe Panics And Hides From Ex-Fiancee

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will find himself in a tough situation. As fans have heard, Rafe and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) break up. Following the split, the new commissioner sleeps with his ex, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). However, Hope pays an unexpected visit to Sami’s hotel room, forcing Rafe to hide before he gets caught in the act.

On Monday, December 4, Rafe and Sami become intimate. The two come across each other and are both devastated by recent events. For Rafe, he is blown away by Hope returning the engagement ring. With Sami, it has to do with Will Horton (Chandler Massey) telling her he never wants to see her ever again. Rafe and Sami end up talking about their troubles, which eventually leads to them hitting the sheets, SoapCentral reported.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, December 5, reveal Hope suddenly shows up at Sami’s hotel room. Even though “Rope” is over, Rafe doesn’t want Hope to catch him with his ex. He is still madly in love with her and hopes they will get back together someday. The heartbroken man panics and rushes to hide before Hope catches him.

There is no confirmation regarding if Rafe gets caught or not. However, some fans believe that he will. Hope is intuitive, thanks to her many years working at the police department. She will sense something isn’t quite right when talking to Sami. If he does get caught hiding in Sami’s hotel room, it will definitely turn into an awkward situation.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Galen Gering discussed the storyline. He explained what makes him sleep with his former flame from years ago.

“I feel like misery loves company, and they’re just commiserating. I think it’s an escape for both of them to be able to listen to the other person’s problems and talk about their problems, and obviously they’ve been through so much that they’ve got nothing to lose or hide.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that even though “Rope” is broken up now, there might be a chance of them reconciling. This was hinted at the “Days Of Days” event that recently took place. There is also the picture of Hope in a wedding dress on Galen Gering’s Escapex app. Fans will just have to stay tuned and find out what happens with Sami, Rafe, and Hope.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.