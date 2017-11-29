‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Put On 48-Hour Lockdown Due To Suicide Fears

When Catelynn Lowell announced thoughts of suicide and checked herself into rehab earlier this month, extreme precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the Teen Mom OG star.

According to a new report, Catelynn Lowell, who married Tyler Baltierra in 2015 after about a decade of dating, was placed on a two-day hold upon her arrival to the unnamed facility after telling her fans and followers on Twitter that she had thought of every way to kill herself.

“She was on a 48-hour lockdown, which included no phone usage, but now she gets to use her phone for a while every day,” a source close to Catelynn Lowell revealed to Radar Online on November 28. “She’ll get more privileges as time goes on.”

Catelynn Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, has been supportive of his wife throughout her mental health hardships and paid her a visit over the Thanksgiving weekend. As the insider explained, Baltierra held his wife tight during the visit and cried as they embraced. While Baltierra knows how important it is for his wife to address her demons, it hasn’t been easy spending time away from her and it hasn’t been easy for Lowell either.

That said, the insider said that Catelynn Lowell has been doing “well” since entering treatment weeks ago but continues to struggle with being away from her youngest daughter, Novalee Reign. Lowell has welcomed two daughters with Baltierra but, as Teen Mom OG fans know, the couple chose adoption for their oldest daughter Carly.

The source went on to reveal that Catelynn Lowell is worried about how her daughter is handling her absence and feels as if she’s abandoning the child. However, at the same time, she knows that tending to her mental health will be the best thing for them both in the long run.

Just before entering treatment, Catelynn Lowell shared a statement with Radar Online in which she revealed she would be taking some time to care for herself. She also detailed her thoughts of suicide, revealing that she considered killing herself by either wrapping a belt around her neck or running her car into a pole.

After Tyler Baltierra’s weekend visit, Catelynn Lowell sent a message from her Twitter account in which she spoke of Baltierra’s visit and thanked her husband for loving her in the way that he does. In response, Baltierra said it was his honor and privilege to love his wife.