Real Reason Why Kurt Angle Became ‘Raw’ General Manager Revealed

Last year, the WWE Universe was ecstatic to learn that Kurt Angle would be receiving an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Not only would Angle be honored, but many people were hoping he would have more matches inside the WWE ring. After WrestleMania 33, The Olympic Hero was revealed as the Raw General Manager by Vince McMahon and Kurt Angle has been featured in the role on WWE television ever since.

At WWE TLC, Kurt made his long-awaited in-ring return to WWE after over a decade. Angle would also be a part of a huge match at WWE Survivor Series, but he’s yet to have his first singles match in WWE. While his feud with Triple H builds to WrestleMania 34, Kurt will remain in the Raw GM role for now. Many fans are curious why he continues to fill the role on television when it’s clear Angle can wrestle part-time again.

During a recent Q&A at iPlay America, he revealed that Vince McMahon and WWE officials wanted him to be the General Manager of Raw to evaluate his overall health. Angle has undergone several neck surgeries and other injuries in his career and he has a history of substance abuse. The powers that be wanted him to be around to ensure that he could pass a physical, drug tests, and stay clean before allowing him to wrestle.

WWE officials felt the GM role on Raw would be a better fit for Kurt Angle to get back on television and for the WWE Universe to get reacquainted with him as a performer before allowing him to wrestle again. A lot of fans will always be disappointed that Angle’s in-ring return happened at WWE TLC with little build, but the majority of fans were just pleased to see The Olympic Hero back inside the squared circle once again.

Heading into 2018, Kurt Angle is expected to work a lot more matches and feuds throughout the year. The expectation is he will be facing HHH on the grandest stage of them all. Their tension has already been seen on television since WWE Survivor Series. It’s not the first feud the WWE Universe would choose for Angle, but it should be the first of many. He just needed to regain the trust of WWE officials and Vince McMahon.

