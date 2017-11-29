Now fans of Southern Charm can stay on one of the properties that has been used frequently for scenes, photo shoots, and polo events, and it won’t break the bank either. Thomas Ravenel’s Brookland Plantation on Edisto Island in South Carolina is available for rent on Airbnb for $832 a night and that price buys you the whole three-bedroom home which sleeps eight.

But your Airbnb host at Thomas Ravenel’s Brookland Plantation isn’t Ravenel or his new girlfriend, but rather the former nanny, Deidre Blair Politelli, who is now living on-site as the property manager and Airbnb host. The Airbnb listing acknowledges that the home for rent is the plantation where Thomas Ravenel hosts the polo events seen on Southern Charm.

“Today, the home is owned by reality TV personality, Charlestonian, Thomas Ravenel. In 2000, scenes from the plantation were filmed in Robert Redford’s The Legend Of Bagger Vance, along with many scenes from Bravo’s reality show Southern Charm.”

It’s not clear why the Southern Charm star would allow fans to have access to his country home, but the Laurel Hill Road property has been on the market several times over the last few years according to Zillow.

Southern Charm Thomas Ravenel’s Brookland Plantation on Edisto Island is on the National Register of Historic Places and was built in the Greek Revival style in 1803.

Boating away from storm and enjoying the view at Edisto home. A post shared by Thomas Ravenel (@thomasravenel) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

You get a lot for your money if you rent Southern Charm Thomas Ravenel’s Airbnb listing. There are three bedrooms, three full baths with two great rooms, and a second kitchen, the original servant’s kitchen in the cellar. Ravenel’s former nanny, Deidre Blair Politelli offers to help out by planning your day trips or babysitting your kids.

“I am on property most of the time. I certainly can arrange any day excursions, catering, and babysitting services during your stay.”

Politelli adds that parties and events are allowed on Ravenel’s Brookland Plantation with prior notice.

Southern Charm fans remember Ravenel’s nanny Deidre and her daughter Paige Politelli who were in the news this summer as they were both mentioned in the custody agreement between Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis, the mama of his two children, Kensie and Saint.

As part of the agreement between Southern Charm stars Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis, as long as she continuously passed scheduled and random drug tests, Deidre Blair Politelli and her daughter Paige would no longer nanny or babysit for the two Ravenel children as of this past October. So after losing her nanny gig, Thomas Ravenel reportedly gave Politelli another job managing his country home on Edisto Island and serving as Airbnb host.

Panning my country home from parking area. A post shared by Thomas Ravenel (@thomasravenel) on Feb 5, 2016 at 5:19pm PST

So while you likely won’t bump into Thomas Ravenel or anyone else on the Southern Charm cast you might bump into former nanny Deidre at Ravenel’s Brookland Plantation, and she can share more tips about what to do while visiting Edisto Island.

“There are many side of the road markets and notable seafood (Flowers Seafood) along with my favorite Kings Farm Market. Everything is made fresh and you must try their Key Lime Pie!”

