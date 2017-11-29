Duggar Family News: Jill Duggar’s Jeans, Nose Ring Fuels Speculations Of Hysterectomy, ‘Counting On’ Departure

Over the past few weeks, something strange happened in the Duggar community. Jill Duggar, arguably the most conservative among Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s older daughters, was seen wearing pants. Just a few days ago, Jill was spotted wearing pants again. She also proudly showed off a stud in her nose.

This, of course, has pretty much turned the online Duggar family community upside down. Fans of the iconic conservative Christian family, after all, expected Jill to be the last one who would rebel against her family’s conservative and strict dress codes.

Jill’s sudden transformation has definitely caught the Duggar family community by surprise. Now that the dust is settling, however, speculations about the Duggar daughter’s change in behavior are beginning to emerge. As noted by fans in the Duggar family Tumblr page and the r/CountingOn subreddit, Jill’s evolution might have been caused by a couple of events.

What is particularly amazing about Jill’s ongoing change is the fact that she is proudly showing her extended worldliness and apparent freedom to the world. As noted by a member of the Duggar family community in Tumblr, however, Jill’s sudden adoption of jeans and her new nose ring might be indications of something significant.

“That’s definitely a nose ring Jill is wearing! Maybe she feels more freedom now that she is no longer on the show?” wrote one member of the Duggar family community on Tumblr.

Jill’s departure from Counting On has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now, with many fans of the iconic reality TV family speculating that the reality TV star would be following her husband, Derick Dillard, away from the show. Jill, after all, is fiercely loyal to her husband, and it would not be surprising to see her leave Counting On because TLC severed ties with Derick.

When you are switching laundry from the washer to the dryer and realize you forgot to put laundry soap in the load you just “washed”! ???? #laundryday #boymom???? #busymom A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Another theory behind Jill’s sudden change was also brought up in the r/CountingOn subreddit. According to one of the members of the online community, Jill’s transformation might have been triggered by a permanent change in her body — a change that might have compromised her ability to bear more children.

“What is Jill did get a hysterectomy? Or what if Jill feels like she can no longer bear children (or feels unwoman-like) and pants and a nose ring are the ways she is expressing it. She has been told her whole life that women wear dresses, have long hair and have babies and not much else. What if she really can’t have another child and this is how she is reacting?” wrote one member of the subreddit.

Rumors about Jill’s inability to have more children surfaced earlier this year after the birth of her second child, Samuel. Immediately after baby Sam’s birth, fans of the Duggar family noticed that Jill and Derick were not posting any pictures of themselves, which was quite the opposite of what they did when Israel was born. Overall, it took quite a long time before Jill and baby Samuel were finally revealed to the public.

The long wait for Sam’s baby photos and Jill’s unusual disappearance from social media triggered many speculations that something unfortunate had happened to Jill during Samuel’s delivery. One of these speculations, of course, is that Jill might have had a hysterectomy due to complications with Samuel’s birth.

Happy birthday to my little buddy, Joy Joy! We are all so blessed to have you in our lives! You definitely live up to your name! We love you very much and hope your day is the best yet! ????❤️ @austinandjoyforsyth A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

While these rumors remain unconfirmed, one thing is sure. Jill Duggar Dillard is changing, and both fans and critics of the Duggars are absolutely loving it.

