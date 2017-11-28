Tamar Braxton Happy Alleged Abusive Marriage To Vincent Herbert Is Over Amid Custody Battle Fear

Tamar Braxton is beyond relieved that her marriage to Vincent Herbert is finally coming to an end, it has been revealed.

The singer, who filed for divorce just under two months ago, is said to have felt better than ever before since parting ways with her soon-to-be ex-husband, who has made headlines of his own as of late regarding supposed domestic abuse.

Tamar’s mother, Evelyn, was the first to come forward after the divorce announcement to hint that there was abuse going on behind closed doors that Braxton simply never talked about.

Evelyn even went on to insinuate that the couple needed to split before somebody got killed, giving fans the thought that the marriage between Tamar Braxton and Vincent was far from the happy relationship they portrayed on television.

Having gone their separate ways, Tamar Braxton couldn’t be happier, Hollywood Life reveals.

The “Catfish” singer is simply focused on her life as a single mother, while she’ll continue to make time to juggle her career and other business ventures at the same time.

Currently, Tamar Braxton is planning to fight for full custody of her son, Logan, whom she shares with Vincent — though it’s unclear whether or not a judge will grant her the rights to take on full custodial rights.

Don’t forget to check out @soultrainofficial TONIGHT!! What an AMAZING production!! Don’t miss it???? A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Tamar and Vincent are also said to be communicating through lawyers — Herbert reportedly had plans to reconcile with Braxton, stressing that they shouldn’t give up on their marriage, but the 40-year-old is not interested.

Clearly whatever happened during their time together was so hurtful to Tamar that she can’t see herself reuniting with the music manager, responsible for the skyrocketing careers of artists such as Lady Gaga and now Remy Ma.

@soultrainofficial awards inspired this tour performance ???? don’t forget to watch this AMAZING production from my friends @jessecollinsent @connieorlando @mrrobotodirector ???????? #bravo (the WHOLE show was great from start to finish) A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Nov 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

A source concludes by saying that Tamar Braxton’s firing from The Real last year was not the main reason why she wanted out of her marriage — other things played a bigger part in the split that saw her seeing no reason to stand by Vincent.

For the most part, Tamar Braxton has remained quiet about her marriage downfall, but sources say that she’s doing better than ever before now that she’s no longer with her estranged partner.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]