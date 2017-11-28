Ariana Madix Slams Stassi Schroeder For Insensitive Comments About Me Too Campaign, Says She’s Not Surprised

Ariana Madix has taken a public stand against her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder, following Schroeder’s highly-criticised comments about the Me Too movement on Straight Up With Stassi.

After the release of the shocking episode, in which Schroeder was accused of being intensive towards the many women who have come forward as part of the Me Too movement on Twitter, Madix slammed her fellow reality star and told fans that she wasn’t surprised to learn that she had made such shocking allegations towards the campaign.

“I’m disappointed but not surprised to hear about Stassi’s comments on the #MeToo movement, given her intensive comments in the past,” Ariana Madix wrote in her November 26 statement on Twitter.

According to Ariana Madix, only two percent of sexual assaults reported have been proved to be false and because of that, it is absurd to think that Stassi Schroeder, or anyone else, would suggest otherwise. She also said that comments like the ones made by Schroeder are the main reason many victims of sexual assault don’t come forward and encouraged her own fans and followers to support the brave women who have come forward and continue to come forward with claims of sexual assaults.

Stassi Schroeder hasn’t directly addressed the statement made by Ariana Madix, but she has apologized for her statements and re-tweeted a number of posts from those who have supported her throughout the controversy.

Following Stassi Schroeder’s controversial comments, a number of her podcast advertisers, including Rent the Runway, Framebridge, and Simply Contacts, removed their ads from all of her future Straight Up With Stassi episodes.

Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix haven’t always seen eye to eye but at the end of the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, they appeared to find common ground while attending the wedding of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. Unfortunately, their good times have clearly come to an abrupt end as they prepare for the sixth season premiere.

To see more of Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere on Monday, December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.