Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Announcing Pregnancy On ‘KUWTK’ Mid-Season Finale?

Khloe Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, will reportedly announce their pregnancies in a forthcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it has been revealed.

The reality stars have been keeping quiet on the joyful news, having yet to officially confirm anything, and that’s despite the fact that sources close to the family made the revelation well over two months ago.

While it’s unclear why Khloe Kardashian and Kylie have remained quiet about their pregnancies, sources tell Hollywood Life that fans will finally hear it from the sisters themselves in the forthcoming mid-season finale of KUWTK.

Khloe Kardashian allegedly can’t wait for the episode to air because she has wanted to make the announcement for quite some time.

It’s believed that the soon-to-be mother of one is now four months pregnant with her first child by NBA player Tristan Thompson. Kylie is allegedly around six months along and will be giving birth in February, from what’s been gathered.

The family has taken quite an interesting approach with the pregnancies and how they would announce it, as they are usually anxious to share everything about their lives as soon as it happens.

Khloe Kardashian, however, seemed to have hesitated because the news of her pregnancy came as a surprise to the reality star herself, according to rumors.

FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people… my surprise party ???? man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam ???? I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Now that everything has been going well and she’s beginning to sport a much larger bump, it’s evidently becoming harder to hide it from the public, regardless of whether or not she’s wearing loose clothing to cover it up.

With the Christmas holidays coming up and the KUWTK mid-season finale just around the corner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner reportedly think that this is the perfect way to conclude the current season of the family’s show.

????This picture reminds me that I need a tan ASAP ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 26, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Initially, it was believed that Khloe Kardashian and her younger sibling would make the announcement through a magazine photo shoot, but it turns out that this may no longer be the case.

Kris Jenner has yet to confirm reports that her daughters will open up about their pregnancies in an upcoming episode of the family’s hit reality show.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]