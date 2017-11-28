Pregnant Khloe Kardashian ‘Begs’ Fans To Stop Feuding With Kim Kardashian West Fans

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to beg her fans to stop feuding with her sister Kim Kardashian West’s fans.

After seeing a couple of feuds between her fans and her older sister’s fans taking place all over Twitter, Koko begged her fans to keep the peace. The reality star was very disheartened to discover how her fans were acting online. She quickly urged her peeps to stop the bullying.

The 33-year-old also took a minute to remind everyone that she and her sister have nothing but love for each other. She then sent her older sibling a tweet that called her “gorgeous.”

What exactly prompted pregnant Khloe Kardashian to send a message to her fans about feuding with Kim Kardashian West’s fans? A Twitter argument full of bullying is what alerted the Good American designer to take action. There was some serious beefing going on between the sisters’ different groups of fans and Koko was not having it. She shut it down quickly by using positive words and showing just how supportive she is of her siblings.

Even if I’m not online as much right now I still see everything. Kim stans vs Khloé stans beefing?? Why? We are sisters, Kim and I are each other’s biggest fan! Stop bullying one another! ANY sister love is love! Kim and I are honored to be supported by one let alone many ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 28, 2017

When one user told her that the same type of feuding was also happening with Kylie Jenner’s fans, she didn’t hesitate to set the record straight there either. The KUWTK star reiterated to Twitter that she and all of her siblings are each other’s biggest fans, so no feuding is necessary.

It didn’t take long for her tweet to make headlines and for the love to start pouring in for both Kardashian sisters. Despite having to send the tweet because of a feud, the youngest Kardashian sister’s message started a love fest with fans. When she speaks, her fans listen, especially when, as she explained, there is no reason for the fans to have beef with each other.

There shouldn’t even be no drama. Both of you look stunning. I can’t even go on twitter with no drama. There’s always something on here. We need more positivity! We are a family on here we are not supposed to be clapping back at one another at all. It’s unacceptable. — Nathan Kardashian (@njkardashian) November 28, 2017

Along with squashing the feud, Kardashian expressed her love for both her and her sister’s fans. She made it clear that all of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is very grateful for the love and support they receive from all of their fandoms.

Ever since her marriage to Lamar Odom ended, Khloe Kardashian has been all about living a positive life and inspiring her fans to do so too. She doesn’t just preach peace, but she practices it as well. Her show Revenge Body is not only about helping fans lose weight but is also about encouraging them to live a more positive, inspirational life.

Whether you love them or don’t really like them, there is one thing everyone can agree on when it comes to the Kardashian family: they always have each other’s backs.