Kim Kardashian To Avoid Beyonce Amid Feud: Kanye West Demands Singer To Apologize To ‘KUWTK’ Star

Kim Kardashian is done trying to be friends with Beyonce, who has shown time and time again that she’s not interested, according to sources.

Following their brief get-together at Serena Williams’ wedding two weeks ago, Kim Kardashian has come under the impression that the “Formation” hitmaker isn’t fond of the reality star and that’s supposedly why Kim sees no reason to make any efforts to be her friend anymore.

According to Hollywood Life, considering how close Kanye West has been with Bey and Jay Z in the past, it would only make sense that Kim would do her part to remain just a close with the Hollywood couple, but those plans have continuously failed.

Kim Kardashian reportedly feels as if Beyonce can’t stand her, and even when they are in the same room together, their conversations fall flat very quickly and it becomes rather awkward around them.

At this point, the soon-to-be mother of three feels as if she has done everything she can to try and get on Bey’s good side, particularly because she’s a friend to Kanye, but it seems as if the “Upgrade U” hitmaker has no interest whatsoever.

It’s gotten to the point where even Kanye feels like Kim Kardashian is making a fool out of herself by going above and beyond to make Beyonce like her, but even the rapper has now shared his frustration, with reports claiming he’s furious.

As far as the friendship is concerned with the duo, it seems like he is now planning to keep his own distance from them — at least until they come around and apologize for how they have treated them lately, particularly Kim Kardashian.

Kanye has seen Kim treat Beyonce with nothing but respect, but he doesn’t feel like the singer gives off the same in return, and though they were supposed to have been good pals if Bey can’t accept her friend’s wife, then she really wasn’t a good friend, to begin with.

While Kim Kardashian is embroiled in her feud with Bey, Kanye is still trying to sort out his lawsuit against Jay Z’s streaming service, Tidal, who he claims owe him millions in unpaid revenue — money which Jay has refused to cough up, according to reports.

