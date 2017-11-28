Boston Red Sox Trade Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton Trade Talks Engaged With Miami Marlins

Boston Red Sox trade rumors have taken a step forward with confirmation that the team is trying to get Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins. The potentially surprising news to some Red Sox fans indicates that the team is pushing hard to acquire the slugger in time for the 2018 MLB season.

A report by MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal offers the confirmation of the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins being engaged in trade talks. The article doesn’t seek to suggest that a team has pulled ahead as the favorite in the Giancarlo Stanton sweepstakes, but it does show that several teams are vying to be the one to land the National League MVP.

Other teams that are also mentioned in MLB trade rumors as possible destinations for Stanton include the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, and at least three other teams. There are even “mystery” teams that analysts are suggesting have called the Marlins about acquiring their best player. When the term “mystery team” starts to surface, it gives fans of non-contenders hope that their team is about to make a big splash during the MLB offseason.

In regard to the Boston Red Sox trade rumors, if the team were able to add a hitter like Giancarlo Stanton to the middle of the batting order without giving up any pieces on the Major League team, then they would certainly jump to the front of the line as World Series favorites in the America League. The question, though, is whether the Red Sox actually have enough prospects to get the front office of the Miami Marlins excited about a deal.

Don’t be surprised if the Stanton talks drag a bit. Here’s why: https://t.co/LQkmV8ESTY $ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2017

Last season, Giancarlo Stanton posted a 7.6 WAR for the Miami Marlins and took home the National League MVP Award by just-barely beating Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto in the final vote. Stanton finished the year with 59 home runs, 132 RBIs, and a 1.007 OPS that showcased the power that he has at the plate. That power could translate quite well to Fenway Park, which may be why the team is pushing hard to possibly acquire him.

Details that might hold up a Stanton trade include the $295 million he has left on his deal, the full no-trade clause that Stanton possesses, and the possible urging of the Miami Marlins that a team takes on another contract with him. There had been MLB trade rumors linking Marlins’ second baseman Dee Gordon to a blockbuster deal as well, which would make sense if the Marlins are ready for a full rebuild. While these Boston Red Sox trade rumors certainly bring excitement to the “hot stove,” a deal may not take place until the Winter Meetings in two weeks, if at all.

