Eli Manning Benched: New York Giants Rumors Confirmed, Manning Won’t Start Week 13

Eli Manning has been benched. These New York Giants rumors were just confirmed by the team, as Manning will be replaced by Geno Smith as the starting quarterback in Week 13. The struggles of the Giants and Manning at quarterback have led to a very underwhelming season for the team. Now, it appears that the franchise is throwing in the towel on the 2017 NFL season and will be working toward getting a better pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

A report by the team itself just addressed this story, confirming several New York Giants rumors that had been floating around social media. Giants coach Ben McAdoo was quoted on his decision, suggesting that the team could go back to Eli Manning for the 2018 NFL season.

“This is not the end of Eli in New York….at this point it’s my responsibility to take a look at Geno Smith and Davis Webb.”

With the terrible start that the New York Giants have had this season, it isn’t too surprising to see Eli Manning benched. In the updated NFL standings, the Giants are now eight games out of first place in the NFC East with a 2-9 record. The Giants also have the second-worst record in the NFC, as only the San Francisco 49ers (1-10) have put together a worse season. While injuries could be blamed for a lot of struggles that the team has endured, the lack of a running game has done far worse to their record.

Geno Smith to start at quarterback on Sunday. READ: https://t.co/SKRIc6bCvP pic.twitter.com/LSSHIAccD4 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2017

In 11 starts this season, Eli Manning has a quarterback rating of just 84.1 and a 2-9 record at the position. He has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,411 yards and 14 touchdowns, throwing only seven interceptions in the process. In fact, they aren’t terrible numbers for a starting quarterback, especially since Manning hasn’t been turning the ball over. The end result being a 2-9 record, though, falls on his shoulders whether it is fair or not. In this case, it doesn’t seem to be his fault, especially with most of his main receivers injured.

With the team already eliminated from making the 2018 NFL Playoffs, it appears they are just moving in a different direction for the short-term. It’s unclear how many years that Eli Manning has left in that arm of his, so it’s possible the franchise is also trying to find out if Geno Smith or Davis Webb hold any value for the future of the franchise. The Week 13 game for the New York Giants comes on Sunday (December 3), when they travel to play the Oakland Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET.

