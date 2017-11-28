‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Worries This Is Dina’s Last Christmas, Is Dina’s Death Coming Soon?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Dina’s heart-wrenching storyline will continue throughout the holiday season. Jack (Peter Bergman) stepped down as Jabot CEO so he could spend time with his mother. He realizes that she will not be around for much longer.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Jack worries that Dina’s (Marla Adams) time is near and he wants to make the holidays special for the Abbott family. He realizes that Dina was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years ago, so her time could be running out.

Dina’s symptoms are getting worse, and she is starting to get confused by her surroundings. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she may not have much time left. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) urged Jack to get in-house help to care for their mother, but Jack refused. He wants to handle all her care and spend every waking hour with his mother.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Dina would not want to depend on her children like this. She would want to be in her own home with hired help. It could lead to the Abbotts enlisting professional help and allowing Dina to move back to the GCAC.

Graham will be arriving in Genoa City later in the week. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham (Max Shippee) wants to check on Dina. He spent a lot of time with her and cannot help but worry about her health. It’s likely that Jack will confront Graham about withholding Dina’s Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis from them.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggested that Dina’s Alzheimer’s storyline will bring awareness to the disease. Mal Young lost his mother to the horrible disease, and he felt it was essential to showcase the effects of the condition. Young explained that losing his mother to Alzheimer’s disease was a very difficult thing to endure.

There have been subtle signs that suggested that Dina will die in the coming months. Jack is determined to spend all the time he can with his mother in the meantime. Marla Adams revealed that she would appear through February, possibly longer.

