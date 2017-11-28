Kim Zolciak Angry After Faced With The Truth That She Did Try To Pimp Out Daughter

Kim Zolciak decided to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after negotiations with Bravo. Since Zolciak already has her own show, Don’t Be Tardy, she may have been worried about whether the show would continue if she said yes to coming back to the dramatic reality show with the other ladies. When Kim made her entrance during Sunday’s episode of the show, fans were excited. It didn’t take long for Kim to throw shade at Kenya Moore, as Zolciak kept saying that Kenya’s marriage was fake. In addition, she hinted that Moore had married a fan of the show.

Kenya decided to fight back. Kim went personal, revealing that Kenya was desperate to have what she had, including a husband and children. But that’s when Kenya brought up an interesting point, revealing that she wouldn’t be pimping out her daughter on Twitter. Earlier this year, Kim had jokingly written a tweet, asking for John Legend tickets in Atlanta in exchange for her daughter. According to a new People report, Kim Zolciak was furious about something she had truly said. As the episode ended, Kim got up and was ready to fight Kenya, but fans were confused. Was she regretting her decision to use her daughter to get tickets?

It is interesting that Kim got so mad about the comment. If one of her friends had brought it up, one can imagine she would have laughed about it. It’s also possible that she wouldn’t have taken it seriously. But since it was Kenya who brought it up, Kim may have overreacted. The reality is that Kim really did bring it up on Twitter, and she really did joke about offering up her daughter Brielle for sexual favors in exchange for tickets. She eventually got into the concert with the help of John’s wife, but it seems odd that she can’t accept responsibility for making the joke. If she had handled it with humor, Kenya couldn’t have used Kim’s anger against her. By Kim getting up to fight, she was giving Moore exactly what she was looking for.

Kim Zolciak is back as a friend of the wives, so you can catch her again this Sunday on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s also on Don’t Be Tardy on Friday nights.