Watch Heat Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

On Tuesday, NBA fans will watch the Heat vs. Cavs live streaming online and on television as Cleveland looks to extend their winning streak. The Cavaliers have now won eight-straight games dating back to November 3. However, they’ll face a Miami Heat team that recently ended the league’s biggest streak so far this season. Here’s the latest NBA game preview, including matchup odds, start time, channels, and how to watch the Heat vs. Cavs live streaming feeds.

The Heat are on their own winning streak of three-straight, which all started when they defeated the Celtics in Miami, 104-98. As Odds Shark recently reported, Goran Dragic has been leading the way and nabbed Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors along the way. Against Boston, he finished with 27 points on 8-for-17 shooting while also dishing out four assists and grabbing five rebounds. Dion Waiters added 26 points, which included a 4-for-10 shooting rate from downtown. As a team, Miami shot 49.4 percent and held Boston to under 42 percent shooting.

Over their last eight games, Cleveland has looked like every bit the contender they were projected to be ahead of this NBA season. Just last night, LeBron James had 30 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists to help lead the Cavs to a 113-91 road victory over Philadelphia. Dwayne Wade added 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds off the bench in 25 minutes of action, while Jeff Green had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards.

For tonight’s game, they’ll be back home to host the Heat, the team that LeBron and Wade won several championships with. The Cavs will be four-point favorites at most sportsbooks, as of this report. On the moneyline, Cleveland is a -167 or higher favorite, with Miami a +147 to +165 underdog, as of this report. The over/under total consensus was at 207.5 points based on various sportsbooks.

Odds Shark mentions that the Cavaliers are 7-12-1 against the spread this season, while Miami is 7-10-2 ATS. However, the Miami Heat hold an impressive 21-3-1 against the spread record as an underdog in their last 25 games. The Cavs are just 2-12-1 ATS in their last 15 games as the favorite. It’s also worth noting that the points total has gone under in eight of the last 11 games where Cleveland hosted Miami.

Tuesday night’s Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start at Quicken Loans Arena. NBATV is scheduled to provide the exclusive live televised game coverage. Many cable and satellite companies also offer the ability for customers to watch channels they have online, but it’s best to check a specific TV provider’s website or details for more information.

For anyone who doesn’t have NBATV but has high-speed internet, there are a few other options available. The fuboTV and SlingTV channel streaming services each offer NBATV as part of their lineups. For fuboTV, customers get NBATV included as part of the basic channel lineup. For SlingTV, customers will need to choose the “Sports Extra” add-on with the Sling Blue channel lineup. New customers can try either service for one-week free of charge via the fubu.TV or Sling.com websites.

[Featured Image by Lynne Sladky/AP Images]