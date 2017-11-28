Sammi Giancola Is Refusing To Appear On The ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Show Because Of Ronnie Magro

On Monday night, MTV confirmed the return of the Jersey Shore cast in the upcoming reunion special, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

During the Season 1 premiere of Floribama Shore, the network shocked viewers with an official announcement regarding the return of the original Jersey Shore cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Ronnie Magro, who are set to appear in the new series sometime next year.

As for Sammi Giancola, Us Weekly revealed on November 28 that the former cast member would not be filming the upcoming special with her former friends and co-stars. A short time later, the outlet shared a second report, confirming that Giancola’s decision against participating in the reunion special was due to Ronnie Magro’s involvement with the series.

As Jersey Shore fans will recall, Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Magro were involved in an on-again, off-again romance with one another for the entirety of the show’s six-season run and continued to date on-and-off in the years that followed the Season 6 finale. However, several months ago, after their latest go-around, Giancola began dating someone new and reportedly doesn’t want to jeopardize that relationship by reuniting with Magro.

“She didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source told Us Weekly magazine. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Sammi Giancola is currently dating Christian Biscardi.

A post shared by Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” (@sammisweetheart) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Magro appeared to have a strong relationship at times during past seasons of Jersey Shore, but unfortunately, they weren’t able to make their relationship last and have both moved on with new people. However, while Magro briefly dated Malika Haqq, a longtime friend of the Kardashians, they parted ways earlier this year after a fling on the set of E!’s second season of Famously Single.

As for Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi, their relationship began earlier this year, and at the time they first went public, Giancola told E! News that their relationship was “refreshing.” Giancola’s former co-star, Jenni “JWoww” Farley has also spoken out about her new romance, telling In Touch Weekly months ago that Biscardi is Giancola’s “soulmate.”

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation special will air sometime next year in 2018. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

[Featured Image by Chris Roque/Getty Images]