Bethenny Frankel Working On Dating App And Fans Want Criminal Background Check

Bethenny Frankel seems to always have something going on and it sounds like she may have something new for her fans. It has been a while since she has written a book, created a new Skinnygirl product, or created something that her Real Housewives of New York fans can enjoy. For months, Frankel has been working on her B Strong charity, as she’s been working on getting aid and supplies to Puerto Rico. While she’s still using her platform to get supplies to the island, she’s slowly returning to her regular work with Bravo.

This week, she asked her followers about a potential idea for a dating app. When she asked her fans about what they would want, she was surprised by people’s reactions. According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now learning that people want to get a background check in order. This would weed out a lot of bad people, who may be lying about their pasts. It sounds like Bethenny understands this, as she wouldn’t want to date someone who has been charged with stalking. Surely, she would want to leave this in the past. But despite the serious request, there were hilarious requests as well. Apparently, men holding fish in their profile pictures were not winning over the ladies.

You should have seen what was behind door number 2 A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

“Have you ever online dated? Are you over 30? I’m researching & developing a dating app & want to know exactly what you want & where the glitches are,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Twitter, to which one person requested, “Add a criminal background part to the app and you’ll have the safest dating app out there!! They’re scary you could be meeting a psycho.”

It is an interesting that she’s doing a dating app. Over the past couple of years, Bethenny Frankel has been going through her troublesome divorce. Before it was over, Frankel announced that she was dating again. She had been dating a man named Dennis Shields for a few months. It’s possible that she’s not dating him anymore, especially since she’s asking people for advice for this dating app. It is also possible that she’s dating him and just wants others to find the same kind of love that she has found.

Bethenny Frankel may be filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York at the moment. It’s possible that this dating app venture will be part of the new season of the show.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]