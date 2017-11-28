Angela Lansbury Under Fire For Controversial Comments About Women And Sexual Harassment

Angela Lansbury is facing major backlash after making some controversial remarks about women and sexual harassment. In an interview with the U.K.’s Radio Times magazine, the 92-year-old British actress and longtime Murder She Wrote star said there are “two sides to the coin” and that women must take some responsibility for what happens when they make themselves overly attractive.

“We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately, it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today,” Lansbury said.

Angela Lansbury went so far as to say women must “take blame,” in some cases.

“We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that,” Lansbury said.

“Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

Lansbury added that the widespread sexual harassment allegations in the entertainment world mark a turning point in workplace culture, and she acknowledged that a lot of men in the industry are probably very scared right now. Angela Lansbury was also careful to clarify that victims themselves should never be blamed and that women “shouldn’t have to be” prepared for sexual harassment. Unfortunately, that part of the actress’s comments seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

Reaction to Angela Lansbury’s comments was swift on social media. Many Twitter users called out the 92-year-old acting legend for her outdated views and victim blaming. Others said Angela was never a traditional beauty and that her comments were in response to bitterness she still may harbor from her days as a young starlet when she may have been passed over for more beautiful actresses.

Murder She Wrote would have been quite a different show if in each episode Angela Lansbury blamed the victim. — StanHengen (@StanHengen) November 28, 2017

My Gran is 88 years old and would never suggest that rape victims "must sometimes take the blame." Angela Lansbury's age doesn't give her a free pass. — Johnny McVey ???? (@mrjohnnymac18) November 28, 2017

Dear Angela Lansbury, I understand that you are 92 years old and from a different time, but your views only strengthen the disgusting men who perpetrate such acts against your sex. It's NEVER the woman's fault! Sincerely,

Me — Brian Krassenstein???? (@krassenstein) November 28, 2017

Angela Lansbury’s comments show an attitude that does real harm. But most of all I feel very sad for her and all the other women who have lived by these rules and placed blame at their own door and I think reactions should contain compassion and reflection on generational change. — Laura Waddell (@lauraewaddell) November 28, 2017

My opinion: #AngelaLansbury was never considered “beautiful” in Hollywood, and was passed up for roles by beautiful actresses who slept their way to the top. Her comments were a reaction to that. — Dirma Dee Duncan (@DirmaDee) November 28, 2017

Angela Lansbury and Donna Karan need to be put out to pasture… — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) November 28, 2017

Many others on social media pointed out the irony in Angela Lansbury’s comments, given her starring role in the 1944 mystery-thriller, Gaslight. The story, which was adapted from Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 play Gas Light, is about a woman whose husband slowly manipulates her into believing that she is going crazy. Gas Light was Lansbury’s big screen debut and was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including her own Best Supporting Actress nod when she was just 18 years old.

Today, “gaslighting is a term to describe psychological abuse in which the victim is gradually manipulated into doubting his or her own sanity. The term “gaslighting” comes directly from the famous film 73 years after Lansbury played young maid Nancy Oliver in the movie, but the word takes an ironic twist amid the actress’s recent comments.

