The ‘Infinity War’ Trailer Is Officially Dropping Tomorrow

Marvel fans finally have their answer: The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is officially premiering tomorrow. No more wondering, no more speculating, no more hints, no more teases; the Russo brothers have confirmed tomorrow is the big day.

Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been stringing along Avengers fans for months when it came to the premiere date of the trailer. Audiences at Disney’s D23 Expo and San Diego’s Comic-Con were treated to special trailers earlier in the year, but those not lucky enough to attend have been waiting somewhat patiently for their own viewing.

Fans were begging the Russo brothers to release the trailer every day, and the directors decided to tease their fans by posting an old wine commercial on their Instagram page a few weeks ago. The ad explained a fine wine cannot be rushed, and people must wait for perfection, just like the trailer.

The brothers began another cryptic tease on their Instagram page yesterday by posting a cartoon of the number three. Many speculated it meant the trailer would premiere on December 3, while others hoped it meant it would drop in three hours. Today, Joe and Anthony shared a cartoon of the number two. Fans began conversing in the comment section if this meant the trailer would debut on Wednesday or Thursday. Many pointed out it all depended on if the Russo brothers would drop on day one of the countdown, or the following day.

It was only hours after they posted the number two that they shared two videos of Marvel fans watching previous MCU trailers. At the end of the second video, it was announced the trailer would officially drop on Wednesday, November 29.

What the Russo brothers left out was where and at what time the highly anticipated trailer would debut. Marvel has released trailers on their own before, via YouTube or other social media platforms. They have also used Jimmy Kimmel Live to premiere several trailers in the past.

In addition to the videos, the directors also shared the first official movie poster for Infinity War. It’s a simple design which displays the letter A, along with the release date.

The news of the trailer release date comes one day after Vanity Fair shared their four Infinity War covers. The covers mix Marvel characters from different origin films and show characters who have never interacted on screen before coming together.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. The film stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, and Evangeline Lilly, to name a few.

Update: Good Morning America revealed they will debut the trailer tomorrow morning on their program.

