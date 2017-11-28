Kelly Dodd Targets Gretchen Rossi’s Fertility Struggles With Horribly Insensitive Posts On Instagram

Kelly Dodd and Gretchen Rossi recently got into an Instagram feud and during their spat, Dodd shared a very offensive post in regard to Rossi’s fertility issues with fiancé Slade Smiley.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Gretchen Rossi has expressed interest in starting a family with her longtime partner for some time. However, all the while, Rossi has made it clear that it won’t be easy for her and Slade to have a child together due to his past vasectomy.

Although Slade Smiley has since undergone a reverse vasectomy, he and Gretchen Rossi have continued to struggle with their efforts to conceive a child. So, when Kelly Dodd heartlessly took aim at Rossi’s failure to get pregnant, the reality star was understandably upset but her comments.

According to a report by All About the Real Housewives on November 26, the drama between Kelly Dodd and Gretchen Rossi began when Dodd denied that Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Orange County was the highest rated season of the long-running Bravo reality show. As fans may have noticed, Dodd denied that the statistic was accurate and asked if the information had been given to a Real Housewives fan page by Slade Smiley.

In response to the shade, Gretchen Rossi commented back to Kelly Dodd and asked why she would share such a mean comment about her fiancé. At that point, things took an awkward turn as Dodd proclaimed that Slade was not her husband and pointed out that Rossi had not yet welcomed any children with him.

“So because we have had issues with infertility (that you are well aware of and you know have been extremely difficult for us) and haven’t gotten married yet but been together for 8 yrs, that makes him not my man? Do you even know how insensitive that is?” Gretchen Rossi fired back.

Kelly Dodd’s vicious messages to Gretchen Rossi continued, despite Rossi calling her out for being insensitive, and a short time later, Dodd reminded Rossi that she was nearly 40-years-old and didn’t yet have a child. She even told her that having a baby wasn’t something that would happen with Slade Smiley because his genetics, according to Dodd, are “whacked.”

Shortly thereafter, Gretchen Rossi put an end to their online war of words by reprimanding Kelly Dodd for crossing a line. She also said that her wildly hurtful behavior was likely the reason behind the recent end of her marriage — and behind her family’s alleged decision to disown her.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]