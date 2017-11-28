Vicki Gunvalson Demoted And Kelly Dodd Out For Season 13 Of The ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’?

The past season of Real Housewives of Orange County has not gone well for some of the cast members, and reports are surfacing that Bravo is looking to shake things up before Season 13 starts. Even though the feud between Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge has been good for ratings, will Gunvalson be demoted next year?

Gunvalson Had A Very Rough Season 12

Both stars pushed boundaries this past season, and according to The Hollywood Gossip, they may even have crossed some lines. Gunvalson continues to bring up the rumors that Judge’s husband, Eddie, is gay, and it gets on Judge’s nerves every time.

Judge has also had trouble keeping her mouth shut. She continues to talk about her daughter, Sidney Barney, even though Barney has repeatedly asked her mother to not talk about her on camera.

Gunvalson is reportedly not happy about how things are going on RHOC and has threatened to quit the show, but All About The Real Housewives claims the network is demoting the OG of the OC, and no one knows how many episodes she will appear in next season. Vicki Gunvalson is the only member of the cast who has been on the show since episode one of the first season.

Three Of The Ladies Are Reportedly On The Chopping Block

However, Gunvalson’s name is not coming up in the firing rumors, but three cast members may have shot their last scene for the reality show. Sources are claiming that Peggy Sulahian, Megan King Edwards, and Lydia McLaughlin will not be returning next year, and fans don’t seem to be too concerned about their possible departures.

Hanging out with my favorite girls and holding them all close #RHOCreunion @therealgirlygirl answered all the burning questions then we hopped on a plane to go to some cooler temps! Guess I’ll sleep when I die (running on two 4am mornings and 3 hours of sleep) dress custom-made by @jdosi A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

None of them had particularly interesting storylines, with Sulahian just being straight up boring for the majority of season twelve.

Kelly Dodd Will Most Likely Return

Romper reports that Kelly Dodd will be coming back, despite her recent split from husband, Michael. She hasn’t been afraid to open up about her marriage, so sharing a new chapter in her life with fans seems probable. She hasn’t made any indication on social media that she wants to quit, so fans should expect more of her next year.

I cried watching this .. it was hard for me to watch .. what are your thoughts?? My dress is from @estebancortazarofficial A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

Producers will not announce official cast changes until December, so it’s possible things could change between now and then. But, a shake-up is expected, and the show may add five new cast members to film along with Vicki Gunvalson and anyone else left standing next season.

[Featured Image by Bravo]