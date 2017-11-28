Magic Kingdom Is Closing Very Early On November 30 And All Guests Will Need To Be Out Of The Park By 4:30

During this time of year, the operating hours for the Walt Disney World parks can vary greatly from one day to the next for numerous reasons, but there is one particular day that seems to stand out. Hours can be extended here and there while Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party can cause an early closure for those not attending. On Nov. 30, though, Magic Kingdom is shutting its gates very early and here is the reason why.

Once September hits each year, the holiday parties begin at Walt Disney World and have Magic Kingdom closing early on select days for months. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place through September and October while MVMCP happens throughout November and December.

On each of those nights, guests not attending the parties will have to leave Magic Kingdom by 7 p.m. at the very latest.

For those who have looked at the schedule of operating hours on the official website of Walt Disney World has seen that Magic Kingdom closes at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2017. No matter if you’re an Annual Passholder, staying at a WDW resort hotel, or just there for the day, you will have to leave the park by 4:30.

While Disney is always wanting to bring the best to their guests, they are not going to forget the people that make it all happen — Cast Members.

On Nov. 30, Magic Kingdom will indeed close at 4:30 p.m. for all guests as the Walt Disney World Resort holds its cast celebration event. As reported by Blog Mickey, this event will celebrate milestones and all of the hard work that cast members have reached and delivered.

It’s a very simple explanation as to why the park is closing so early, but many people vacationing at WDW may not realize it. They may not have checked the schedule of park hours and it will leave them wondering why everything is closing at Magic Kingdom before the sun even goes down.

The good thing is that the other theme parks will be open for guests to enjoy on Nov. 30.

Epcot: 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. with Extra Magic Hours from 8-9 a.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Typhoon Lagoon: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Disney Springs: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

With Magic Kingdom closing at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, that also means there will be no fireworks for guests that night. The cast member celebration is something that is great for all those working at Walt Disney World and it is a chance for their unique milestones and accomplishments to be honored. Yes, the park is closing early on this day, but it’s for a good reason and the hours have been known for months so it shouldn’t be a huge surprise.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]