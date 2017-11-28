WWE ‘WrestleMania 34’ Rumors: John Cena Vs. The Undertaker Match Still Has An Outside Shot?

Could WWE still have a John Cena vs. The Undertaker match planned for WWE’s WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view? Based on the latest sportsbook odds, Cena vs. Taker actually has a shot as a potential match for fans to witness from New Orleans, Louisiana. However, there are several superstars listed about The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, including the most recent WWE Champions. There’s also a few names on the list that bettors should consider as potential opponents for Cena when he arrives on “the grandest stage of them all” in New Orleans next year.

In a recent report from WWE Leaks, it’s noted that there have been betting odds published for which opponents certain superstars might face at the WrestleMania 34 event. Free agent star John Cena is one of the superstars who have odds listed, and he’s got an interesting list of potential opponents for Mania. Among Cena’s top three potential opponents are “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, and the legendary Undertaker. As of Monday, Styles was a 7 to 10 favorite to face Cena at Mania, while “The Modern Day Maharaja” was at 7 to 5 odds. Behind both stars is The Undertaker, who has odds of 13 to 5.

Many fans are still of the belief that The Undertaker has officially left his in-ring career behind after suffering his second-ever loss at WrestleMania 33 this past year. Still, there are those fans holding on for nostalgia’s sake, hoping for “The Deadman” to rise up again from the ramp, wearing the various clothing items he left in a pile in the ring in Orlando, Florida. It would be a huge surprise for fans if Taker actually ends up not retiring and faces Cena at Mania, but WWE may have something else planned.

There have been WWE WrestleMania 34 rumors for weeks now that John Cena might take on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, and it’s possible that Mahal may reclaim the title from AJ Styles. If not, it could lend strength to rumors that Cena will challenge Styles for the title at Mania, and win another championship to break Ric Flair’s record of title reigns.

However, if Shinsuke Nakamura ends up winning the Royal Rumble, it probably positions him as the top opponent for AJ Styles in an epic match at Mania. That leaves Cena without an opponent, which makes Samoa Joe an attractive option from the rest of the odds. Joe is currently listed at 7 to 2 odds, with Kevin Owens right behind him at 6 to 1. A John Cena vs. Samoa Joe match could work just fine, although Joe may be deserving of something more, such as a title opportunity.

Fans will certainly be paying close attention to what The Undertaker brings to the WWE Raw anniversary show which arrives on January 22, 2018.

