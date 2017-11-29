TrumpTaxScam Trends On Twitter As More Than 100 Nationwide Protests Threaten To Derail GOP Tax Plan

With only a couple of days to go before the Senate goes to vote on the $1.5 trillion GOP tax package, Trump’s tax plan threatens to transform into #TrumpTaxScam.

The hashtag trended on Twitter early this week, and more than 100 nationwide protests consisting of citizens, activists, and lawmakers all criticizing what remains a deeply divisive and unpopular tax proposal, threatened to bring in a last-minute impediment to Trump’s tax plan. Protesters hoped that this massive nationwide push and the consequent show of resistance by both Republicans and Democrats would create enough doubt among GOP lawmakers who have been sitting on the fence when it comes to revealing their vote for the tax plan.

With a year gone since Trump became president, there have still been no major legislative achievements to show for the GOP, who control both the House and Senate as well. The Republicans, who managed to get the tax package passed through the Budget Committee Tuesday and remain intent on getting it passed through a full Senate vote as early as this week, fear that the resistance to the tax plan may slow it down initially, and subsequently derail it altogether, and it is not something they can let happen the second time around.

You don't have to be #MissUniverse to know that the #GOPTaxPlan is a #BadDealForWomen & will leave 13 million Americans without health insurance, essentially making the #TheWalkingDead Please call your Senators tomorrow & tell them to vote no#NotOnePenny for the #TrumpTaxScam pic.twitter.com/Nq74TdNobS — CaptainsLog2017 ???????????? (@CaptainsLog2017) November 27, 2017

The House @GOP has already passed the #TrumpTaxScam, but we can block it in the Senate – oppose this tax giveaway to the rich here: https://t.co/eh3B6kUU7D — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) November 28, 2017

Good morning Indivisibles! It's go time — the #TrumpTaxScam Day of Action.

Here's what you can do now:

1. Show up! Find an event near you today: https://t.co/DZIWocWpiN pic.twitter.com/491ZoYNHms — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) November 27, 2017

Time to shut this down. #GOPTaxPlan advances extreme agenda against abortion. Call your Senators TODAY and ask them to vote NO on Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. #BadDealForWomen#MondayMotivation#TrumpTaxScam pic.twitter.com/hGsWCSAwI4 — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 27, 2017

It is also something that happened with Trumpcare, and the protesters hope lightning will strike twice, as it well may. The grassroots resistance group Indivisible, which planned this week’s sit-ins and protests in different locations around the country, declared that constituents need to push their lawmakers to vote “no” when the voting takes place later this week, reports Common Dreams.

“The #TrumpTaxScam would hurt our friends, our families, and our country—and we’re not letting that happen without a fight. Republicans will try to do this as quickly as possible so the key right now is slowing them down, just like it was with #TrumpCare. If we can slow them down, we can shed more light on this bill. And if we shed light on this bill, we can kill it.”

To this end, people protested in many parts of the country to force the issue with their respective lawmakers.

Indivisible Midlands is at Lindsey Graham’s office in Columbia, SC protesting the #TrumpTaxScam! We’re heading to Tim Scott’s office at 1:30. Join us! Event link: https://t.co/nmrQmpcJYy@IndivisibleTeam @taxmarch pic.twitter.com/FKiP0cKvcb — Indivisible Midlands (@IndivisibleSC_2) November 27, 2017

With Republican senators like Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, and James Lankford still keeping cards close to their chests, there might still be a chance for Trump’s tax plan to hit a roadblock. And if it does indeed happen, nationwide grassroots protesters and Twitter activists will certainly have played a part in it.