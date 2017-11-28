Is Disney Moving Forward With Ewan McGregor’s Obi Wan Kenobi-Centered ‘Star Wars’ Standalone Film?

When Disney bought Lucasfilm, fans were showered with information on new Star Wars projects, which included a new trilogy and several standalone films. The third standalone film will reportedly feature Ewan McGregor’s character, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Other strong contenders to get their own solo fix are Yoda and Boba Fett. While updates on other titles have been revealed, not much has been said about the third Star Wars spinoff.

It’s nearly the end of 2017, and fans haven’t received their fill of new details on the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie. According to Digital Spy, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in 2016 that a third standalone Star Wars film would hit theaters in 2020. However, when Disney unveiled its movie release schedule for the next three years, there was no mention of a third Star Wars Story movie.

Instead, Disney confirmed that “Untitled Marvel” movie and “Untitled Disney Live Action” film are due for 2020. What Disney did confirm, however, is that they are working on a live-action Star Wars and three new episodic films.

Whether or not Disney is moving forward with the proposed Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie is a question fans are still asking. Many speculate that the production problems that mired the impending Han Solo film might have prompted Disney to temporarily put Obi-Wan’s film on hold.

In August, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a standalone Star Warsspinoff centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi was in the works. Oscar-nominated director Stephen Daldry was tapped to helm the film. At that time, insiders said the project was still in its early stages, and no script was written yet.

Although no official offer was reported, Ewan McGregor expressed his interest in reprising the role, E! News reported. The 46-year-old actor played the young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequels. Alec Guinness brought the character to life in the original trilogy, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the upcoming Han Solo movie, Obi-Wan’s movie falls outside of the original Star Wars saga that follows the story of the Skywalker family. Just like Rogue One and Han Solo are origin films, Ewan McGregor’s onscreen return as Obi-Wan Kenobi is also expected to be an origin story.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]