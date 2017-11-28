Trump’s Twitter Attack On ‘Chuck And Nancy’ Prompts Scorned Top Dems To Pull Out Of White House Meeting

Donald Trump was being Donald Trump this morning when he tweeted his thoughts on a meeting he was scheduled to have with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer; two people who are very much at odds with many of Trump’s ideas. Referring to the two Democrats as “Chuck and Nancy” in that tweet, Trump also shared his thoughts on wanting to keep the government “open and working,”

Pelosi and Schumer want something else, which is what he mentioned in his tweet. The two top Dems abruptly pulled out of that meeting after getting wind of Trump’s Twitter message. It was a rather “feisty tweet” from Trump, reports Harris Faulkner of Fox New’s Out Numbered, a noon news-talk show on the Fox network. That tweet is seen below.

“Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping the government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!”

According to the Boston Globe, this tweet prompted Pelosi and Schumer to pull out of a planned meeting with Trump. These are the top Democrats in Congress, and the goal of that meeting was to attempt to come to some type of agreement to ward off a government shutdown at the end of next week.

According to Fox News, Schumer and Pelosi are “shooting back” with statements asking for talks with top GOP leaders in Congress. Pelosi and Schumer said the following in a joint statement.

“Given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead.”

These two top Democrat leaders also added that they don’t have any time to waste, and since Trump doesn’t see a deal happening, they will take it up with the top Republican leaders in Congress. December 8 is the deadline for Congress to pass “stopgap legislation to keep the government open,” cites Fox.

Pelosi and Schumer now have a new game-plan. According to the New York Times, Pelosi and Schumer passed along their thoughts in a statement on why they won’t go to that meeting.

“Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement, we’ve asked Leader McConnell and Speaker Ryan to meet this afternoon. We don’t have any time to waste in addressing the issues that confront us, so we’re going to continue to negotiate with Republican leaders who may be interested in reaching a bipartisan agreement.”

According to the New York Times today, despite everything else, the same question looms: “Will party leaders be able to come up with 50 votes?”

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]