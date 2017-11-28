Which ‘RHOC’ Star Is Convinced That Heather Dubrow Is Returning For Season 13?

Is Heather Dubrow ready to make a comeback just one year after quitting her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County? According to one of her former co-stars, it is certainly a possibility.

During a new interview with Heather McDonald on her Juicy Scoop podcast, Kelly Dodd opened up about Heather Dubrow’s potential return to the show, revealing that a Bravo TV return may happen sooner rather than later.

“Heather Dubrow would be more in the mix. I think Heather Dubrow might come back,” Kelly Dodd revealed, according to a November 28 report by All About the Real Housewives.

While Kelly Dodd and Heather Dubrow were involved in a feud earlier this year after Dodd shockingly claimed that Dubrow’s husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, had allegedly killed people during operations (statements she later took back and apologized for), the two women have reportedly made amends. In fact, according to Dodd, she and Dubrow have been seeing a lot of one another lately and frequently run into each other at Orange Theory, a fitness center in Southern California.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Heather Dubrow announced she was leaving her role on the show in January after starring on the series for five seasons. However, Dubrow hasn’t cut ties with her co-stars and spent time with Tamra Judge just one month ago.

A post shared by Heather Dubrow (@heatherdubrow) on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Kelly Dodd’s comments about Heather Dubrow’s possible return to The Real Housewives of Orange County come just over a week after the mother of four discussed a comeback during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Never say never,” she said at the time.

According to Heather Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County was an incredible experience and during her reality television run, she said she made great friends and embarked on amazing experiences. She also said that appearing on the show gave her a great platform for everything she and Dr. Terry Dubrow have been doing in recent years.

To see more of Kelly Dodd and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Lydia McLaughlin, tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]