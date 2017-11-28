‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Adding Smoke Grenade In Wednesday Update, Rocket Riding Made Permanent

Fortnite: Battle Royale continues to expand its arsenal of goodies for players in-game. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC multiplayer shooter will receive an update Wednesday that adds a smoky form of cover, revamps the leaderboards, and lets players enjoy rocket surfing permanently.

Patch 1.9.1 will be released to Fortnite: Battle Royale on all platforms the morning of Wednesday, November 29. An exact time has not been announced yet, but it typically occurs between 6 a.m. ET and 9 a.m. ET.

Smoke Grenade

Epic Games has steadily introduced new items to Fortnite: Battle Royale to give players more options to survive and win. Recent additions include a Silenced SMG, a potion that disguises players as a bush, and a Launch Pad to send players gliding across the map.

The newest entry is the Smoke Grenade. This non-lethal grenade spews out a white smoke to obscure players from enemies, as expected. It will be available throughout the Fortnite: Battle Royale map as floor spawns in buildings and will also be found in all container types.

Xbox One X Enhancements

Epic Games also announced Fornite: Battle Royale will finally receive some enhancements for Xbox One X owners. A resolution boost to 4K is included along with the ability to go over 30 frames per second (fps).

This fps option was added to both console platforms recently with the understanding it could affect gameplay because of an inconsistent framerate. It will be interesting to see if Fortnite can hit 60 fps consistently.

New Leaderboards

Leaderboards were added to Fortnite: Battle Royal in October, and Epic Games are expanding them with the 1.9.1 update. A Global Wins leaderboard is being added to highlight the top 50 players for each match type. It will be joined by a Score leaderboard that will figure out who is the best by the total amount of experience gained from matches.

Rocket Riding

As previously announced by Epic Games, rocket surfing is now a permanent gameplay feature in Fortnite: Battle Royale. Players discovered they could shoot a Pumpkin Rocket at the feet of a squadmate during the Fortnitemares event and send them zooming across the map. With the event now over, the developers have tweaked the regular Rocket Launcher to also support rocket surfing.

Tweaks and Fixes

Epic Games fixes a handful of issues related to the Launch Pad with this update. Players will no longer take fall damage when jumping onto the pad from high distances and some animation issues were also corrected.

Meanwhile, the previously applied Medium Ammo stack changes have finally been applied to stacks found outside of crates and ammo cans. This ups the Medium Ammo stack from 10 to 14 bullets in the Duo Playlist and 18 bullets in the Squad playlist.

The only other noteworthy change in this Fortnite: Battle Royale update is bushes have been moved to new locations around the map. The hiding spots will also no longer be in different locations on different platforms.

[Featured Image by Epic Games]