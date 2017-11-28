‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Manipulates Results Of Pregnant Abby’s Paternity Test?

Abby is pregnant, and it is a mystery who the baby’s father is. The dilemma will make her undergo a paternity test to confirm whether it’s Zack or Scott. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sharon might intervene and change the results of the paternity test.

Sharon’s life (Sharon Case) has been going on the right track, and fans like how she finally found love with Scott (Daniel Hall). However, when Scott and Abby (Melissa Ordway) got trapped in a storage room, they did something they were not supposed to do. It is possible that it resulted in Abby getting pregnant. However, there is also a possibility that the father of her baby is Zack (Ryan Ashton). If Zack is the father, then Abby would not have to bother Scott. But if the baby turns out to be Scott’s, they would be in serious trouble with Sharon.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon will be suspicious of what is going on between Abby and Scott. The two are going to work together to bring down Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and would grow closer. Sharon might find out that what the two are keeping secret from her. As she suspects that they are hiding something from her, Sharon might keep an eye on Abby and find out about the paternity test, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Sharon could change the results if it poses a threat to her relationship with Scott. She has the ability to pull a crazy scheme and stir up some trouble and drama. Will she stop taking her medication and let the betrayal ruin the kind of life she has today? Sharon supporters sure hope not.

Meanwhile, Young and the Restless spoilers this week reveal that Abby will be in hot water after doing a scene at a conference as part of her plans to ruin Victoria. Instead of reading the comments her sister prepared, Abby revealed the truth. Her move would lead to her departure from Newman Enterprises before Victoria could even fire her.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

