Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Not Leaving Washington Anytime Soon, Despite The Exit Strategy Rumors

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner aren’t going anywhere. Despite rumors of their imminent departure from Washington, Kushner and Ivanka are settling down in the nation’s capital and looking to buy a new home. Although it looked like the couple was on their way out of Washington, it now appears as though President Donald Trump is keeping them on board for the foreseeable future.

Newsweek reports that Kushner recently sat down and talked about his family’s future in Washington. Trump’s son-in-law admitted that he and Ivanka are looking for a house in D.C. and have zero plans of moving back to New York. The couple, who currently work as Trump’s top advisors, were renting a home until they knew for sure they were going to stay. While Kushner and Ivanka are excited about their future in Trump’s administration, their tenure in Washington has been mired in controversy.

For the past year, Kushner and Ivanka have played active roles as advisors to the president. Kushner has been tasked with bringing peace to the Middle East while Ivanka has been participating in a lot of the day-to-day operations at the White House. Ivanka is also promoting women equality in the workplace and says she wants to steer clear of the politics.

When it comes to scandals, Jared Kushner is currently in the middle of an investigation into his ties with Russian meddling in the recent election. The scandal reportedly angered Trump to the point he was considering giving Kushner the boot. Based on Kushner’s recent interview, however, it seems as though the rumors are not true.

According to Politicus USA, Kushner denies having worked with Russia on sabotaging the presidential election. While Trump didn’t fire Kushner over the scandal, his role in the white house has diminished over the past month.

In fact, Kushner’s power took a major hit after Trump hired John Kelly to become his Chief of Staff. Sources also claimed that Kelly wanted Kushner out of the White House by the end of the year because of his involvement with the Russian investigation. Only time will tell if Jared Kushner keeps his job as the Russian investigation is still ongoing.

