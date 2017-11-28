Kelly Dodd Wants Meghan King Edmonds And Peggy Sulahian Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Kelly Dodd was asked about her thoughts on the upcoming casting for The Real Housewives of Orange County during an appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast and during the episode, she didn’t hold back.

As the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County comes to a close, rumors are swirling in regard to who may be asked back to the series and who will be let go and while an official cast lineup won’t be made until next year, Kelly Dodd already knows who she would like to see get axed from the franchise.

“Peggy [Sulahian] and Meghan [King Edmonds], the boring a** b***h that she is,” Kelly Dodd told Heather McDonald, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on November 28.

Kelly Dodd also took aim at Meghan King Edmonds’ candle party, which aired on the finale episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, telling the Podcast host that the party wasn’t actually that of Edmonds, but that of her friend, who reportedly is the real owner of the company.

“Stupid, fake b***h,” Kelly Dodd fired.

Ironically, Kelly Dodd was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 11 as a friend of Meghan King Edmonds, who joined the show one year prior.

A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Kelly Dodd has been quite vocal about her issues with Meghan King Edmonds throughout the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and when it comes to the possibility of Peggy Sulahian being fired from the show as well, those rumors have been swirling for weeks.

Earlier this month, an insider spoke to Radar Online in regard to Sulahian’s possible exit from the show, claiming that the cast’s newest addition had been threatening to quit after convincing herself that her co-stars, including Kelly Dodd, had allegedly launched a smear campaign against her in an effort to have her fired.

To see more of Kelly Dodd, Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Lydia McLaughlin, tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]