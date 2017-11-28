Save the date for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, an event that will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about events of 2018, and one the couple states will be a “fun” event. Just one day after Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, the date and location of their royal wedding has been confirmed.

Here’s everything you need to know about Harry and Meghan’s spring wedding, including the ceremony and reception venues and details about the future Duchess of Sussex’s plans to become a U.K. citizen.

According to People, the royal wedding will take place in May of 2018. The exact date has yet to be revealed, but they kept Harry’s brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in mind when they chose the wedding date. William and Kate are expecting their third child in April.

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, both have a great sense of humor, so it doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that they are going to add their own personal style to their big day.

The Telegraph reports that the newly engaged couple is planning their own wedding and hope to make their nuptials and reception a “fun” event. The wedding ceremony will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a yet-to-be-disclosed date in May of 2018. The reception is set to take place at Kensington Palace.

The royal wedding will likely be televised, much like Prince William and Kate Middleton’s April 2011 wedding. Prince Harry’s communication’s secretary, Jason Knauf told the Telegraph that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “want the public feel involved” when they tie the knot in May.

“They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved,” Knauf said. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom.”

People states that the royal family will pay for the majority of the royal wedding, including the ceremony, flowers, and reception. Prior to their wedding day, Meghan, who is Protestant, will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England.

Meghan plans to become a U.K. citizen, something that could take a few years. A spokesman told CNN that the actress will retain “retain US citizenship through the process of becoming a UK citizen,” noting that it is not clear at this time if she will retain dual nationality.

Now that the wedding planning is underway, Markle is wasting no time when it comes to making official appearances as a future member of the royal family. People reports that Markle will join her Prince Harry for her first royal engagement at Nottingham on December 1, where he will show her the Full Effect project on World Aids Day.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]