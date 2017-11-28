Khloe Kardashian Leaving ‘KUWTK’ For Family Life With Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian might be tired of the spotlight. The reality star is reportedly planning on leaving Keeping Up with the Kardashians to start a family with NBA star Tristan Thompson. How are the rest of the Kardashians reacting to Khloe’s potential departure?

When Will Khloe Leave KUWTK?

An insider told Radar Online that Khloe isn’t planning on leaving the show until after she has the baby. Thompson apparently told Khloe that he has enough money for her to leave before the baby arrives, but she wants to wait until after the birth.

Khloe is currently living in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Thompson may want her to leave the show right away, Khloe’s departure is a little more complicated than that.

What About Khloe’s Massive TV Contract?

Kris Jenner just signed a huge deal worth $150 million to keep the series going for a couple more years. Khloe signed on to the contract, and it won’t be easy getting out of it. So far, her plan is to pick fights with the rest of her family in an attempt to get kicked off the show, according to sources.

Unfortunately, Jenner has big plans for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The momager reportedly wants Khloe to create a spin-off with her husband in Cleveland, which only complicates her plans to leave. For her part, Khloe keeps telling Jenner that she doesn’t want to use her baby to drum up ratings for a new show.

Khloe’s Romantic Christmas In Cleveland

While we wait to see what unfolds, Us Magazine reports that Khloe is getting into the Christmas mood with her boyfriend. The reality star just shared a few pictures of the couple’s holiday decorations around their home, including the decorations on both of their Christmas trees.

Khloe also shared pics of other decorations around the house, including several golden reindeers. The Kardashians, of course, are well-known for their Christmas celebrations. Jenner hosts an annual Christmas party in Calabasas that has gained a lot of reputation over the years. Perhaps Khloe will continue that tradition in Cleveland.

Khloe Kardashian has not commented on the rumors surrounding her future on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is currently in its 14th season on E!.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]