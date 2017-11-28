Beth Chapman Exclusively Updates ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Fans On Cancer Prognosis: ‘Hard To Believe It’s Gone’

Beth Chapman gave Dog the Bounty Hunter fans an exclusive update on her current cancer prognosis. The 50-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star has been battling throat cancer since her diagnosis in late August. In Touch Weekly shared on Monday that Beth Chapman did an exclusive interview with them and revealed to fans her “current health status.”

A two-hour A&E special episode on Monday night called Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives revealed results of a pathology report that Beth Chapman no longer has throat cancer. In Touch Weekly wrote late Monday night following the “emotional two-hour special,” as described by the A&E network, that Beth Chapman “spoke exclusively” and gave fans a much-anticipated update on the status of her stage 2 throat cancer.

According to In Touch Weekly, the latest Dog the Bounty Hunter series titled Dog and Beth: On the Hunt has been off the small screen since 2015 when the popular bounty-hunting show featuring Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman was canceled by CMT. The couple’s first reality TV series, Dog the Bounty Hunter, was also canceled by the A&E network in 2012 when “negotiations broke down,” as noted by the Huffington Post in May of 2012.

Duane “Dog” Chapman and wife Beth Chapman grew a large fan base during the time they appeared on A&E and CMT, and fans have been following Beth’s recent battle with throat cancer since she revealed her diagnosis in September, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. A tumor the size of a plum was removed from Beth Chapman’s throat, along with her lymph nodes, the weekend following her shocking cancer reveal, and doctors gave her a 50 percent chance of beating the disease.

However, In Touch Weekly shared on Monday what Beth Chapman told fans in the exclusive interview. According to Beth Chapman, during a recent doctor’s appointment, a scope down her throat showed that she’s “in good condition now.” Beth went on to explain some tips that her doctors told her would help her heal faster from the grueling 13-hour surgery, including to continue to keep talking to only “15 minutes an hour” and to limit stress in her “life right now.”

“Part of me feels it’s hard to believe that I had it, part of me thinks it’s hard to believe it’s gone.”

Beth Chapman also exclusively told In Touch Weekly how she felt immediately following her stage 2 throat cancer diagnosis on August 29. In Touch Weekly published the interview on Monday evening before the A&E two-hour special episode. According to Beth Chapman, she was in “disbelief” when she learned of her cancer diagnosis, and death “went through her head” when she heard the “word cancer.” Beth also revealed that she thought of her children and the possibility that she “might not be around” when they turn 21.

Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman actually withheld some information from their children following Beth’s cancer diagnosis. Beth Chapman was shown explaining why they decided to spare their children the details of her grim diagnosis in a trailer for Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, as also shared by InTouch Weekly.

“I don’t really wanna worry them, you know? We don’t know what the worst case scenario is, we don’t even know yet.”

Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter reacted to news that Beth Chapman is currently cancer-free on Facebook. Via Beth Chapman’s personal Facebook account, fans commented that they are “so happy with the outcome” and “cried” when they watched Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. Fans also thanked Beth Chapman for sharing her story.

[Featured Image by Lucy Pemoni/AP Images]