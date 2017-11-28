‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Josslyn Has A Secret Plan Of Her Own, Will Oscar Confront Shocked BM Jason?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Tuesday, November 28 state that Oscar (Garren Stitt) and his sweetheart, Josslyn (Eden McCoy), rendezvous secretly on the footbridge. The pair might have concluded after the awkward confrontation between Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) and Patient 6 (Steve Burton) at Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly’s (Laura Wright) Thanksgiving party that Billy Miller’s character is Drew, and thus Oscar’s father.

Josslyn Has A Secret Plan

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, November 30, via Daytime Royalty, state that Josslyn shares a secret plan with Oscar. Fans will recall that Josslyn and Oscar have been investigating on their own to find Oscar’s father. It seems that Josslyn will come up with a plan based on new, startling information that emerged during the awkward encounter between the Kim and Patient 6.

They acquired new information during the encounter. They learned that the man Kim dated 15 years ago in San Diego was a Navy Seal named Drew. They learned that Drew is Patient 6’s identical twin brother. They also learned that he lives in Port Charles.

The teens would find the last piece of information the most exciting. It won’t take long for Josslyn to conclude that Jason (Billy Miller) is the one Patient 6 was referring to as Drew. Will she push Oscar to confront BM Jason?

Meanwhile, Oscar expresses delight when Josslyn drops a hint that she’s got a big surprise in store for him, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Jason Also Has A Plan

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, November 28 state that Jason (Billy Miller) shares a secret plan with Sam (Kelly Morgan) while they have a heart-to-heart talk. Jason reveals his secret plan after grumbling that everyone has been treating him like a stranger, and that everyone is convinced without evidence that Patient 6 is the real Jason. He expresses fear that Patient 6 could also convince Sam, adding that Sonny could manufacture evidence to favor Patient 6.

GH spoilers hint that Sam might not approve of Jason’s (Billy Miller) plan. However, she has been trying lately to avoid hurting Jason because she realizes he is in a fragile mental state due to the trauma he has suffered lately as a result of the ongoing confrontation with Patient 6 (Steve Burton) over which of the twins is the real Jason Morgan. However, Sam will voice her opinion if she feels that Jason’s plan could cause more problems than it solves.

Griffin Arrives Just In Time

In the Monday, November 27 episode of the daytime drama, Ava (Maura West) consults a plastic surgeon (Travis Schuldt) at his clinic. She shares Dr. Klein’s treatment protocol with the doctor. He expresses amazement with the progress of Klein’s work. He asks Ava why she won’t let Klein complete the job. She parries the question and insists that she wants him to complete the procedure.

After looking at Klein’s protocol, the plastic surgeon declares it as “revolutionary” but reminds Ava that it is “completely illegal.” Ava tells him she doesn’t think the illegality of the procedure would be any problem for him and adds that he is known to perform “shady procedures.” She tells him she wants the job done secretly. The two bargain and Ava agrees to pay $75,000 for the procedure. The doctor says the operation would be done immediately

In the Tuesday, November 28 episode, the doctor is about to begin the procedure. As he picks up a syringe, it appears that Ava beings to entertain doubts and fears. She struggles to push her fears out of her mind. Meanwhile, Griffin (Matt Cohen) tries unsuccessfully to contact Ava. Kiki (Hayley Erin) is also unable to contact her mother.

General Hospital spoilers state that Griffin senses trouble and moves quickly. He arrives just in time to stop the operation after a confrontation with Ava and her shady surgeon.

GH spoilers hint that Ava might eventually thank Griffin for stopping the surgery.

