Cardi B Earns 2 Top 2018 Grammy Nominations For ‘Bodak Yellow’

After curving her name in the annals of 2017 music history book, Cardi B shows no sign of stopping in her climb to superstardom as she earns two 2018 Grammy Nominations for Bodak Yellow as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

In the Best Rap Song category, the 25-year-old rap artist will battle it out with Chase Me written by Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins and Jon Spencer and performed by Danger Mouse featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi; HUMBLE. from K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II performed by Kendrick Lamar; Sassy written by E. Gabouer and M. Evans with Rapsody; and The Story Of O.J. written and performed by Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) with Dion Wilson, Billboard reported.

Meanwhile, Cardi B Bodak Yellow performance will be pitted against Big Sean’s Bounce Back, Jay-Z’s 4:44, Kendrick Lamar’s HUMBLE., Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert’s Bad And Boujee, and Rap’s Field 7.

Cardi B’s slow but sure rise to fame made a meteoric impact during the summer of this year with her mammoth hit, Bodak Yellow. This song introduced the kind of music she offers and it triumphantly raked in a successful entry to Billboard Hot 100 and eventually dominating the chart dethroning Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do comeback single at the number one spot.

Two of them!!Thank you Lord.I️ couldn’t be more grateful ❤️ A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Her remarkable feat made her the first female rapper to earn the top spot at Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill did so in 1998 with Doo Wop (That Thing). It also named her the first Bronx-born latina rapper to top the said chart. But before all the accolades and attention Cardi B is getting now, she started off as a stripper and used it as her weapon to gain fame in the cyber world.

The female latinx rapper became an internet celebrity through her no filter attitude and amassed a massive following on social media. Later on, she’s been casted in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York until she signed with Atlantic Records and set off with her solo career.

According to Bustle, Cardi B’s success offers the public a semblance of consistency and logic at a time when most things don’t make sense. Adding that her steady rise to success offers a little hope to anyone who has a dream in the world.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]