‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Kisses Paul, How Will Sonny React?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that things are about to heat up in Salem, and take a very dramatic turn when it comes to a major love triangle. It seems that Will Horton will make the love triangle between himself, Sonny Kiriakis, and Paul Narita even more awkward when he decides to plant a kiss on Paul.

Warning: Days of our Lives spoilers below.

According to a Nov. 28 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Will Horton is about to cause some serious chaos in Salem. As Days of our Lives fans already know, Will is still technically married to Sonny. The two were separated at the time of his presumed death, but never officially got divorced. So, when Sonny found out that Will may be alive, he immediately began a search for him. Now that Will has been found, there are a lot of questions of his relationship with Sonny that need to be answered.

Meanwhile, before Sonny knew that Will was alive, he was engaged to be married to Paul Narita. Paul was Sonny’s first love before he even met Will, and when Paul made his way to Salem, he eventually had a one night stand with Will, who had cheated on his husband with Sonny’s former love. Days of our Lives viewers watched as things got very complicated, and now that Will is alive and home in Salem, the situation will go from bad to worse when Will decides to kiss Paul.

Sonny will likely be devastated when he finds out Will, who has no memory of his life before his “death,” may have feelings for Paul. Sonny desperately wants Will to remember their life together, including their daughter Arianna. However, when Belle returns to Salem from Asia, it seems that she may spill the beans about Will’s hookup with Paul, which will kick off the entire situation.

The kiss could have huge consequences for all involved. Days of our Lives fans may see Sonny get his heart broken if somehow Will and Paul end up falling for one another. Meanwhile, this also puts Paul in a very difficult decision as he is still in love with Sonny, and Will doesn’t remember either of them. Belle may also come under fire for revealing Will’s connection with Paul as well.

Don’t miss a minute of the drama on Days of our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.

[Featured Image by Chandler Massey/Instagram]