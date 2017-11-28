The McLaren 720S Just Slayed The Hypercar Holy Trinity On The 1/4 Mile

There’s a reason why the Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder, and the McLaren P1 are called the Holy Trinity of hypercars. Powerful, beautiful and incredibly exclusive, the three vehicles are among the best automobiles in the world. Over the past few years, the P1, LaFerarri and the 918 Spyder have pretty much been untouchable. That is, of course, until the arrival of the McLaren 720S.

The McLaren 720S is not a hypercar by any means. It is not even McLaren’s most expensive supercar. Despite this, however, the 720S has been destroying pretty much every single car it has come across on the drag strip. The victims of the 720S are many, including the Tesla Model S P100D and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

Recently, the McLaren 720S accomplished yet another incredible feat. As stated in a DragTimes report, a 720S managed to run the quarter mile in 9.7 seconds, and it did the feat not once, but three times. The record-breaking 720S was also bone-stock, and all its owner really did was slap some tire heaters on the vehicle before its run. Its trunk was even filled with a generator, tire heaters, two jacks and other accessories.

In comparison, the hypercar holy trinity — the McLaren P1, Ferrari Laferrari, and the Porsche 918 Spyder — all ran the quarter mile in 9.8 seconds. This means that for all intents and purposes, the roughly $285,000 McLaren 720S is capable of slaying hypercars that are almost thrice its price.

As stated in a CarBuzz report, DragTimes had actually managed to run a sub-10 second quarter mile in the past. Speaking on the DragTimes YouTube channel, Brooks, the owner of the channel, explained that the car’s potential had not been fully exhausted, since that the weather was not optimized for drag racing when the supercar made its run.

This time around, however, the McLaren 720S ran the quarter mile on a perfect day. To ensure that its run was no fluke, the owner of the 720S did the run three times, and interestingly, the car’s times just got progressively better. The first run was timed at 9.799 seconds, the second at 9.788 seconds and the third at 9.733 seconds.

With this feat, the only challenge left for the McLaren 720S is to beat the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, an American muscle car that is specifically created to run the quarter mile as fast as possible. In comparison with the McLaren 720S’ 9.7-second quarter mile time, the Demon’s run was recorded at a stunning 9.65 seconds.

Hopefully, a McLaren 720S vs. Dodge Demon drag race would happen soon.

[Featured Image by Christopher Lyzcen/Shutterstock]