Tamra Judge Wants Lydia McLaughlin Out And Heather Dubrow Back For ‘RHOC’ Season 13?

Tamra Judge decided to forgive Vicki Gunvalson on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The two finally got a chance to talk it out on the reunion special, and it sounds like Shannon Beador also decided to forgive and move on. But the decision to forgive and move on may have influenced Tamra in many different ways. As the reunion special aired last night, Tamra was tweeting with fans, and she revealed that she had indeed made peace with Vicki. But she also dropped another bombshell.

According to a new tweet, Tamra Judge revealed that she thinks it would be good to fire Lydia McLaughlin and bring back Heather Dubrow. While she didn’t say this directly, she did reply to a fan who suggested this and her emoticon said it all. Tamra had spent some time with Heather after she decided to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County last year. But it is interesting that she agrees with Lydia being fired. When the season began, Tamra and Lydia were friends, but it sounds like Judge might have sided with Shannon when things got heated between McLaughlin and Beador. Now, she agrees that Lydia should be replaced with Heather.

Everyone get a head start on your holiday shopping and head to diffeyewear.com! They are having a weekend long sale where you can get up to 50% off! With every pair sold @diffeyewear donates a pair of reading glasses to someone in need! Help give back during this cheerful time of year! #DIFFpartner #diffeyewear #makeaDIFFerence A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Lydia McLaughlin previously revealed that she felt like she was an outcast. She had invited the girls to Iceland to do research for her magazine, Nobleman, but she was still left out of group dinners and other outings. She revealed that she wasn’t sure why she was left out, but it seems like Judge would prefer to get her friend back. But Heather Dubrow may not have an interest in coming back to the show, especially since she quit the show to deal with the stress it had caused. Plus, she wanted to spend more time with her family. She may not have any interest in returning, which means Tamra may have shut herself in the foot with that tweet.

Tamra Judge hasn’t revealed whether she’ll be back for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County next year, but based on her tweets about who should stay and who should go, she seems invested in how the show moves forward.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]