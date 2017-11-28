WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Opponent For ‘Royal Rumble’ Revealed

Shortly after Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship from Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, a list of future opponents was revealed for him. Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns were all on the list. Throughout the year, Joe and Strowman have received title shots against Lesnar. WWE officials have been planning Brock vs. Roman for WrestleMania 34. There are too many questions about Balor and Wyatt’s WWE futures right now, which leaves just one more big name.

It’s being reported by Pro Wrestling Unlimited that Lesnar’s opponent at the ‘Royal Rumble’ could be Seth Rollins. The Shield is finally back in full force. For instance, Roman Reigns has captured the IC Title while Ambrose and Rollins are still pursuing the Raw Tag Team Titles. That might keep them busy for the rest of the year, but WWE officials may have some bigger plans for The Shield heading into WrestleMania season.

Since “The Hounds of Justice” are being pushed so strongly, WWE officials may be planning a title shot for each Shield member heading into WrestleMania 34. Rollins is expected to receive a title shot at the ‘Royal Rumble.‘ On paper, Dean Ambrose could receive a title shot of his own at WWE Elimination Chamber. The WWE Universe knows the end game will be Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar on the grandest stage of them all, but it seems WWE officials want Lesnar to face all three members of The Shield to get to Roman.

If Seth Rollins is the one to receive a WWE Universal Title Match with Brock Lesnar at the ‘Royal Rumble,’ it could be the catalyst to not only push Lesnar vs. The Shield. Eventually, it could lead to the rumored heel turn for Dean Ambrose that is expected to happen before WrestleMania. While Roman goes on to win the Universal Championship, Ambrose and Rollins would continue their feud on the grandest stage of them all.

It’s also been some time since “The Kingslayer” received a title shot. WWE officials bringing him back into the Universal Title picture would rekindle his feud with Lesnar and bring The Shield to the top of the card for three of the biggest PPVs of the year. Unless creative plans change, Seth Rollins should be the one to be Brock Lesnar’s opponent at the WWE Royal Rumble, but what comes afterward is much more interesting.

[Featured Image by WWE]